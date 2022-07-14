Novant opens spine specialists clinic in High Point

Novant Health Inc. recently opened a Spine Specialists clinic at 1226 Eastchester Drive in High Point.

The clinic will specialize in treating a wide variety of patients, including those with long-lasting joint discomfort in the neck, back, hip and knee.

The clinic includes Dr. Anuj Shah, a board-certified anesthesiologist, and Christine Zdeb, an adult-gerontology nurse practitioner who specializes in pain management.

The clinic is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays through Thursdays. To schedule an appointment, call 336-481-8670 or go to NovantHealth.org/SpineHighPoint.

Novant Health Spine Specialists in Winston-Salem is open weekdays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. To schedule an appointment, call 336-277-2225 or go to NovantHealth.org/SpineKimelPark.