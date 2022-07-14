 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Novant opens spine specialists clinic in High Point

  • 0

Novant Health Inc. recently opened a Spine Specialists clinic at 1226 Eastchester Drive in High Point.

The clinic will specialize in treating a wide variety of patients, including those with long-lasting joint discomfort in the neck, back, hip and knee.

The clinic includes Dr. Anuj Shah, a board-certified anesthesiologist, and Christine Zdeb, an adult-gerontology nurse practitioner who specializes in pain management.

The clinic is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays through Thursdays. To schedule an appointment, call 336-481-8670 or go to NovantHealth.org/SpineHighPoint.

Novant Health Spine Specialists in Winston-Salem is open weekdays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. To schedule an appointment, call 336-277-2225 or go to NovantHealth.org/SpineKimelPark.

336-727-7376

@rcraverWSJ

0 Comments

Tags

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

US inflation jumps 9.1 percent in June to fresh four-decade high

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert