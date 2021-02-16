Novant plans $50 million expansion at Kernersville Medical Center; adds birthing center, fourth floor

Utilization of the Kernersville hospital has served as a measuring stick for the use of suburban cookie-cutter community hospitals in the state.

Novant said in November with its fiscal third-quarter 2020 report that Kernersville had an average daily inpatient count of 33. Comparing Novant hospitals of similar size, the average daily inpatient count was 12 in Clemmons, 61 in Thomasville, 46 in Brunswick, 82 in Huntersville, 120 in Matthews and 24 in Mint Hill.

There were 8,137 emergency department visits in Kernersville, compared with 4,418 in Clemmons, 7,058 in Thomasville, 7,129 in Brunswick, 9,038 in Huntersville, 9,612 in Matthews and 5,560 in Mint Hill.

CON approvals

Novant filed two certificate-of-need applications (CON) to the N.C. Division of Health Services Regulation by Monday's deadline for the current submission cycle.

There will be a public comment period during March about the two CONs. If there is no opposition, Novant could get an answer from state regulators as early as August.

A CON is required before a health care system or provider can build a facility, buy equipment or offer a surgical procedure, among other things. There are 28 health-care scenarios affected by the law, which took effect in 1978.