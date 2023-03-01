Novant Health Inc. is returning to the Iredell County marketplace, planning to reacquire two community hospitals it co-owned for an 18-month period in the early 2000s.

The system said Tuesday it has signed an agreement to take ownership of the 123-bed Lake Norman Regional Medical Center and Davis Regional Medical Center in Statesville.

The agreement includes gaining the hospitals' related businesses, including physician clinic operations and outpatient services, from subsidiaries of for-profit Community Health Systems Inc.

Community, based in Franklin, Tenn., said in a separate news release that Novant is paying $320 million in cash for the two hospital properties.

Novant did not include the purchase price in its news release.'

However, it cited the $320 million purchase price in a filing on the Municipal Securities Rulemaking Board’s website, www.emma.msrb.org. The EMMA reports are aimed primarily at bondholders and ratings agencies,

"The hospitals included in this transaction are among the additional potential divestitures discussed on the company’s fourth quarter and year-end 2022 earnings call," Community said.

The transaction is subject to regulatory approvals. It is projected to close later this year.

While Lake Norman continues to operate as a hospital, Davis ceased operating as a full-service hospital in 2022.

Davis is being converted into a behavioral health inpatient hospital, with Lake Norman currently providing emergency room, obstetrics, surgical services and all outpatient tests and procedures for the Statesville market.

“This unique and exciting opportunity to extend Novant Health’s regional delivery network to new communities also creates opportunities for medical education, research and innovation," Carl Armato, Novant's chief executive, said in a statement.

Matthew Littlejohn, chief executive of both Iredell hospitals, said Novant was the right choice for the new owner because it "has a demonstrated commitment to delivering quality care to the patients they serve across the communities they serve."

In April 2008, Novant bought a 27% stake in four N.C. hospitals — including Davis and Lake Norman — and three in South Carolina that was owned by a for-profit company.

Novant paid $300 million to Health Management Associates Inc. of Naples, Fla., for the ownership stake. Health Management managed those hospitals, which had a combined 711 beds.

However, by October 2009, Novant determined that it wasn't well-served being "a bystander" in the running of those seven hospitals.

Novant and Health Management agreed that Novant would raise its ownership in Franklin Regional Medical Center, a 70-bed facility in Louisburg, and Upstate Carolina Medical Center, a 120-bed facility in Gaffney, S.C., from 27% to 99%.

In turn, Novant gave Health Management its 27% ownership stake in four hospitals, including Davis. The other hospitals in the portfolio were Sandhills Regional Medical Center in Hamlet, Chester Regional Medical Center in Chester, S.C., and Carolina Pines Regional Medical Center in Hartsville, S.C.

Novant said there was no money exchanged in the October 2009 transaction.

"After a period of time in this joint venture, both Novant and Health Management Associates came to the conclusion that there was a better way to provide services to these communities," Novant said.

Novant operated the Louisburg hospital for nearly six years before closing it in October 2015 after spending several months failing to attract a buyer.

The sale decision signaled Novant’s withdrawal from the Triangle hospital marketplace.

In a letter submitted in October 2014 to the N.C. Division of Health Service Regulation, Franklin Medical Center was reported as having a 21% decrease in patient discharges from 2010 to 2014.

“We are projected to lose $6.7 million this year,” Novant spokeswoman Caryn Klebba said in October 2015. The system projected losing $6.1 million in 2014.

Novant said in October 2014 that declining utilization led it to significantly reduce inpatient care at the hospital, going from 83 inpatient beds to 13 beds for geriatric behavioral-health patients and two beds for inpatient acute-care services.

Over time, Novant eliminated 59 jobs.

Community acquired the Gaffney hospital in November 2014, then merged it with Black Memorial Hospital in Spartanburg, S.C., in April 2015.