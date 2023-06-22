Novant Health said Thursday it has promoted Dr. Pam Oliver to chief medical officer — effective immediately — becoming one of the not-for-profit system's top executives.

Oliver becomes the system's first Black chief medical officer.

Oliver succeeds Dr. Eric Eskioglu, who served at least five years in the role.

"Novant Health does not rank our executives," the system said. "Dr. Oliver was on the executive leadership team before and remains as such, along with other Black members of the executive leadership team."

Novant did not state the reasons for Eskioglu's departure in its news release, but confirmed separately he had left the system in November.

Oliver has been with Novant since 2005, serving since November 2019 as president of Novant Health Physician Network and on its executive team.

Oliver is a board-certified OB-GYN physician and has been practicing at Novant Health WomanCare since 2005.

"Dr. Oliver’s expertise as a skilled OB-GYN and years leading the Novant Health Medical Group have positioned her well to lead as chief medical officer for Novant Health,” said Carl Armato, Novant's president and chief executive.

“She has been a constant champion for our patients, as well as a courageous voice for our physicians and advanced practice providers, so that they may provide the safest care possible to the communities we serve."

As chief medical officer, Oliver has oversight of safety and quality, as well as credentialing and engagement of the medical staff across Novant.

In fiscal 2021, Eskioglu received a 7.3% increase in salary to $831,353, and bonus and incentive pay of $710,117, up 5.1%. Oliver received a 7.4% increase in salary to $652,604, and bonus and incentive pay of $483,777, up 32.3%.

Oliver also has served in several Novant leadership roles including: senior physician executive for the network; submarket leader for specialty practices and physician service line leader of women’s services for the greater Winston-Salem market; supporting clinical and business strategy across the system.

Oliver said she will focus "on safety and quality, medical education, clinical research and health equity, which remains the driving force behind my work as both a physician and a woman of color.

"I look forward to leading our care teams through an ever-changing industry, so that everyone in our communities has access to and receives remarkable care.”

In addition to her work at Novant Health, Oliver has become an advocate for addressing disparities in Black maternal health, both locally and nationally.

She has briefed U.S. congressional committees on Black maternal mortality and participates in panels with physicians and advocates from around the country.

Gov. Roy Cooper appointed Oliver as vice chairwoman of the State Health Coordinating Council.