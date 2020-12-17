Novant retains stable rating from Fitch Ratings

Fitch Ratings Inc. said Monday it has maintained a “stable” outlook and an “AA-” rating for Novant Health Inc. as part of its latest review of the not-for-profit healthcare system.
An “AA-” is included among the second-highest bond ratings by Fitch and Standard and Poor’s. “AA” is subdivided (in decreasing order) into “AA+,” “AA,” and AA-.”
Bonds with “AA”-level ratings are investment grade, meaning that banks are allowed to hold them. “AA” bonds are considered as low-risk and low-return.
Fitch said the ratings reflect Novant's "solid operating EBITDA margins and solid financial performances across four markets — Winston-Salem, Charlotte, Wilmington and northern Virginia — and 15 hospitals.
In the Triad, Novant Health owns and manages Forsyth, Clemmons, Kernersville and Thomasville medical centers, as well as Medical Park Hospital in Winston-Salem. The system has 28,092 employees overall, including about 8,145 in Forsyth County.
EBITDA stands for earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization. It is commonly used to measure the financial performance of for-profit businesses yet to make a sustainable profit, and nonprofits.
"Year-to-date financial results are supported by federal CARES Act funding and a return of patient volumes since a voluntary cessation in elective surgeries was lifted in May," Fitch analyst Gary Sokolow wrote.
In terms of core operating revenue, Novant reported on Nov. 24 that it had $1.45 billion for the third quarter of 2020 and $4.01 billion for fiscal 2020 to date.
That compares with $1.32 billion in the third quarter of 2019 and $3.97 billion for the same period in fiscal 2019.
"Fitch expects Novant's year-end performance to be better than the nine-month interims," Sokolow said.
"Novant's management reports that they have been able to maintain elective volumes, even as they manage through a recent surge in coronavirus patients across its service areas.
As of Jan. 1, 2020, Novant holds a 56.2% inpatient market share in the Winston-Salem metropolitan statistical area, compared with 35% for Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center.
Novant also holds a 36.9% inpatient market share in the Charlotte metro area, 29.7% in the Wilmington metro area and 22.5% in northern Virginia.
Novant is awaiting approval from state Attorney General Josh Stein on its planned $5.3 billion acquisition of New Hanover Regional Medical Center in Wilmington. Novant projects completing the transaction by mid-2021.
If Stein approves, Novant would have an 85% market share in the Wilmington area.
"While these markets are competitive, Novant's sizable and growing clinical footprint, as well as good service area demographics — including pockets of significant population growth — have contributed to Novant's market position and operating performance," Sokolow wrote.
"Capital spending at Novant has been robust over the last four years, due in part to the competitive nature of the service area."
Novant said in April 2019 it would make a $181.4 million multi-phased investment to upgrade several Forsyth Medical Center facilities. It is the largest investment by Novant for its main Triad hospital and the first significant upgrade since Forsyth opened its North Tower in 2007.
Sokolow said Novant has slowed its capital spending in 2020, "and this is expected to continue through 2021. "
"However, $120 million in key strategic investments continued to be funded, including the master facilities plan at Forsyth Medical Center in Winston-Salem and a new heart and vascular institute and cancer center at Presbyterian Medical Center in Charlotte.
"While the levels of capital spending will depend on Novant Health's operational performance, even the scaled back capital spending will total slightly above depreciation."
