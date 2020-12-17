Novant retains stable rating from Fitch Ratings

In terms of core operating revenue, Novant reported on Nov. 24 that it had $1.45 billion for the third quarter of 2020 and $4.01 billion for fiscal 2020 to date.

That compares with $1.32 billion in the third quarter of 2019 and $3.97 billion for the same period in fiscal 2019.

"Fitch expects Novant's year-end performance to be better than the nine-month interims," Sokolow said.

"Novant's management reports that they have been able to maintain elective volumes, even as they manage through a recent surge in coronavirus patients across its service areas.

As of Jan. 1, 2020, Novant holds a 56.2% inpatient market share in the Winston-Salem metropolitan statistical area, compared with 35% for Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center.

Novant also holds a 36.9% inpatient market share in the Charlotte metro area, 29.7% in the Wilmington metro area and 22.5% in northern Virginia.

Novant is awaiting approval from state Attorney General Josh Stein on its planned $5.3 billion acquisition of New Hanover Regional Medical Center in Wilmington. Novant projects completing the transaction by mid-2021.

If Stein approves, Novant would have an 85% market share in the Wilmington area.