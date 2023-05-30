Another solid investment income portfolio performance lifted Novant Health Inc. to $84.2 million in excess revenue over expenses for the first quarter of fiscal 2023, the not-for-profit system reported Tuesday.
Excess revenue in a not-for-profit organization, such as Novant, equates to profit in a for-profit business.
By comparison, the system had a $130.8 million loss in the first quarter of 2022, caused mostly by a $113.5 million loss in the investment portfolio.
Not-for-profit hospitals, such as Novant, Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist and Cone Health, depend on investment income to boost their bottom lines and help pay for capital investments.
Atrium, Baptist and Cone also have reported sizable investment losses during their most recent quarter.
People are also reading…
The investment income performance more than offset a $15.2 million loss in core operations, compared with a $17.1 million loss a year ago.
Total operating revenue was $1.94 billion, up 8.1% year over year.
Core patient revenue rose 6% to $1.73 billion. Novant reported $207.5 million in “other income,” compared with $159 million a year ago.
Meanwhile, expenses were at $1.95 billion, up 8%.
Salaries and employee benefits increased 7.3% to $1.13 billion, partly a reflection of Novant raising in January 2021 the minimum wage of more than 2,000 employees systemwide from $12.50 to $15 an hour.
The system said at that time that nearly 900 Triad employees would benefit from the salary increase.
Supplies and equipment expense were up 9.2% to $722.9 million, with much of the increase coming from higher costs related to specialized COVID-19 treatments.
Novant spent $116.1 million on capital investments during the first quarter, compared with $89.4 million. It also reported $287.8 million in proceeds from sales of long-term investments, up from $218.9 million a year ago.
Novant’s report was listed without comment, as is typical, at the Municipal Securities Rulemaking Board’s website, www.emma.msrb.org.
The reports are aimed primarily at bondholders and ratings agencies, and typically are submitted about two months after the end of a quarter.
In the Triad, Novant owns and manages Forsyth, Clemmons, Kernersville and Thomasville medical centers, as well as Medical Park Hospital in Winston-Salem.
The system has 28,092 employees overall, including about 8,145 in Forsyth County.
336-727-7376
@rcraverWSJ