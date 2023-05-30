Hospital usage

The Novant Health Inc. report lists service data for each of its N.C. community hospitals for fiscal 2022, which provides insight into the frequency of use for each facility.

The following are for the first quarter of fiscal 2023.

Kernersville Medical Center had an average daily inpatient count of 31, while Clemmons Medical Center was at 13. Comparing Novant hospitals of similar size, the average daily inpatient count was 60 in Thomasville, 45 in Brunswick, 98 in Huntersville, 121 in Matthews and 26 in Mint Hill.

Kernersville had 2,833 patient days, while Clemmons was at 1,177. That's compared with 5,426 in Thomasville, 4,071 in Brunswick, 8,795 in Huntersville, 10,924 in Matthews and 2,297 in Mint Hill.

There were 8,253 emergency department visits in Kernersville, compared with 6,057 in Clemmons, 7,416 in Thomasville, 8,151 in Brunswick, 9,602 in Huntersville, 8,496 in Matthews and 7,063 in Mint Hill.

There were 898 total surgical cases in Kernersville, 981 in Clemmons, 1,207 in Thomasville, 1,327 in Brunswick, 1,804 in Huntersville, 1,804 in Matthews and 498 in Mint Hill