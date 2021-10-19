Novant’s Lexington medical clinic sold for $3.6 million

A Charlotte group has spent $3.61 million to purchase the property at Novant Health Inc.'s Lexington Primary Care clinic, according to a Davidson County Register of Deeds filing Monday.
The property is at 110 W. Medical Park Drive.
The buyer is Lexington MOB DST with a listed Charlotte address of 6000 Fairview Road, Suite 1200. The seller is Azalea Propco LLC of Winston-Salem.
336-727-7376
Tags
The business news you need
Get the latest local business news delivered FREE to your inbox weekly.
Richard Craver
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today