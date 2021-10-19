 Skip to main content
Novant’s Lexington medical clinic sold for $3.6 million
Novant's Lexington medical clinic sold for $3.6 million

A Charlotte group has spent $3.61 million to purchase the property at Novant Health Inc.'s Lexington Primary Care clinic, according to a Davidson County Register of Deeds filing Monday.

The property is at 110 W. Medical Park Drive.

The buyer is Lexington MOB DST with a listed Charlotte address of 6000 Fairview Road, Suite 1200. The seller is Azalea Propco LLC of Winston-Salem.

