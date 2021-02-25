Novant to build $222 million tower at Forsyth Medical Center; plan is for late 2024 debut

Novant Health Inc. said Thursday that it will spend $222 million to build a critical-care tower at Forsyth Medical Center projected to open in late 2024.
The tower is the largest investment by Novant for its main Triad hospital and is the second phase of an overall $403.4 million project at the Winston-Salem hospital.
Chad Setliff, president of Novant's greater Winston-Salem market, said the system "does not anticipate additional mega projects at Forsyth for the foreseeable future. Setliff defined mega project as being more than $10 million in capital investments.
The tower will be built on the site of the hospital's Rehabilitation Center, which will be torn down. The tower is projected to open 24 months after that demolition is completed.
The tower will have 60 critical-care and 36 intermediate beds, along with an enhanced surgical suite and collocated supportive services.
Setliff said there will be job growth associated with the expansion involving clinicians, nurses and support staff "to be able to expand our critical care capacity for these beds and provide the level of care for a higher-complexity patient."
"We think it has been wise to invest in this project in phases to be able to watch the environment and the economy to make sure we were good stewards of our resources and the changing landscape of healthcare," Setliff said.
When the project is completed, Forsyth Medical Center will continue to have 921 beds. The expansion does not require state regulator approval because the hospital "is replacing and reallocating" the 96 beds within the project, Setliff said.
Novant said the larger patient rooms "provide additional privacy and flexibility, including conversion to intensive care or isolation rooms."
Phase Two also will include expanded pre- and postoperative space, and more natural light in the overall facility.
“From robotic-assisted surgery to developmental therapeutics, the clinical team has built a foundation of excellence that will finally have a physical space to match," Lari Harding, chair of Novant's Triad Region Board of Trustees, said in a statement.
"Once complete, the critical care tower will combine medical expertise and an optimally designed space that prioritizes patient experience and healing.”
The latest Forsyth hospital project comes on the heels of $181.4 million multi-phased investment pledged in April 2019 to upgrade several facilities, some of which still are under construction.
Phase One has focused on sustainability infrastructure, the renovation of patient rooms and the enhancement of the women’s and children’s center. There's also plans to expand capacity in areas such as neurology and stroke care, heart and vascular, and oncology.
When Phase One is done, 25% of patient rooms will be new or renovated. Existing rooms will be upgraded with attention paid to lighting, paint and noise mitigation on nursing units.
The two projects are the first significant upgrade since Forsyth opened its North Tower in 2007.
"Our goal, then and now, is to invest in our community and to provide world-class care in Winston-Salem," Setliff said. "In spite of the challenges brought on by COVID-19, we’re fulfilling our commitment with an additional investment of $222 million.”
Setliff said the critical care tower will offer Forsyth enhanced services flexibility to handle higher-complexity care, such as the COVID-19 pandemic.
"That's the beauty of this design is that we are able to rapidly change the need and set-up of these rooms," Setliff said. "Our physicians are extremely excited about this flexibility.
"We'll be able to treat not just COVID, but any potential pandemic infectious disease that comes at us. That provides us with better flexibility than having a dedicated wing when handling a surge."
Setliff said Novant is paying for the critical care project primarily through operating cash flow that is measured over a three- to five-year capital outlay period.
"We're in a good place," Setliff said. "We've seen some challenges from 2020 and COVID related.
"We've been able to mitigate those through some operational efficiencies and working through our focus on being effective and good stewards of our prioritizations."
The renovations to Forsyth come on the heels of Novant announcing Feb. 16 it is requesting state regulatory permission for a $50 million infrastructure expansion at Kernersville Medical Center.
The focal point of the proposed 60,000-square-foot expansion is adding a fourth floor to the 10-year-old hospital with a new maternity and delivery center as the primary usage.
There would be 13 medical beds transferred from Forsyth facilities to the Kernersville hospital for a total of 63.
The expansion would bring the square footage of the $100 million Kernersville hospital to 281,786 square feet.
Novant also would transfer an underutilized catheterization lab from Forsyth, the first at the Kernersville hospital. The lab will be placed in open space on the second floor.
The goal is having the catheterization lab and the fourth floor/maternity services opening by 2024.
Currently, Novant provides all birthing services at Forsyth Medical Center.
