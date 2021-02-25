Novant to build $222 million tower at Forsyth Medical Center; plan is for late 2024 debut

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

When Phase One is done, 25% of patient rooms will be new or renovated. Existing rooms will be upgraded with attention paid to lighting, paint and noise mitigation on nursing units.

The two projects are the first significant upgrade since Forsyth opened its North Tower in 2007.

"Our goal, then and now, is to invest in our community and to provide world-class care in Winston-Salem," Setliff said. "In spite of the challenges brought on by COVID-19, we’re fulfilling our commitment with an additional investment of $222 million.”

Setliff said the critical care tower will offer Forsyth enhanced services flexibility to handle higher-complexity care, such as the COVID-19 pandemic.

"That's the beauty of this design is that we are able to rapidly change the need and set-up of these rooms," Setliff said. "Our physicians are extremely excited about this flexibility.

"We'll be able to treat not just COVID, but any potential pandemic infectious disease that comes at us. That provides us with better flexibility than having a dedicated wing when handling a surge."

Setliff said Novant is paying for the critical care project primarily through operating cash flow that is measured over a three- to five-year capital outlay period.