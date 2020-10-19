Novant to issue $1 billion in bonds to pay for Wilmington hospital

Novant Health Inc. said Friday it plans to issue just more than $1 billion in bonds through the N.C. Medical Care Commission to help pay for its $5.3 billion acquisition of New Hanover Regional Medical Center.
Novant’s report was listed on the Municipal Securities Rulemaking Board’s website, www.emma.msrb.org. Reports are aimed primarily at bondholders and ratings agencies.
Part of the commission's authority is to issue tax-exempt revenue bonds to finance construction, equipment and other projects for nonprofit and public hospitals, nursing homes, continuing care facilities for the elderly and facilities.
The six bond proposals would provide the bulk of the $1.5 billion upfront payment Novant has pledged toward the acquisition that was approved by the New Hanover County Board of Commissioners by a 4-1 vote on Oct. 5.
"The purchase price will be funded from proceeds of borrowing and/or Novant Health’s other available funds," Novant said in the EMMA filing.
The largest of the bonds involves just under $307 million in commission Health Care Facilities Revenue bonds Series 2019A.
The other bonds are valued at $264.15 million, $152.4 million, $146.36 million, $110 million and $25 million.
The Oct. 5 vote completed a controversial negotiation process that began in July 2019 and featured multiple health-care systems.
The next step is gaining approval from the state Attorney General's Office. The closing process is expected to take several months but is projected to be completed by June 30.
Besides Novant paying $1.5 billion at closing, it has committed: $2.5 billion toward “strategic capital expenditures;” $600 million to routine capital expenditures over 10 years; a $150 million contribution by the hospital; and $50 million to the hospital’s foundation.
An estimated $1.25 billion in asset sale proceeds will be invested in the New Hanover Community Endowment. The community endowment will be overseen by an 11-member board made up of New Hanover County residents, with no Novant representation.
The deal was allowed to proceed Sept. 28 despite stiff opposition from an advocacy group after a state Superior Court judge denied last week a temporary restraining order request. The grassroots advocacy group Save Our Hospital Inc. sought the injunction, in particular to gain access to additional public records on the negotiations.
Novant would acquire affiliated New Hanover Regional practices, clinics and facilities, certain properties and certain equity interests in subsidiaries and joint ventures.
It would agree to continuing services at current level, if not enhanced, for at least 10 years. It also would commit to assuming the system’s partnership with Pender Memorial Hospital.
The capital expenditure commitment was the biggest difference between Novant’s $2.5 billion offer and those made by finalists Atrium Health (just more than $1 billion) and Duke Health ($1.9 billion).
Novant is attempting to establish a third flagship hospital in North Carolina, in addition to hubs in the Triad and Charlotte. Novant already operates Brunswick Medical Center in the nearby town of Bolivia, where it opened a $100 million, 78-bed community hospital in July 2011.
Novant has agreed to form its first-ever medical-education partnership with UNC Health and its medical school. UNC Health already provides educational and clinical services to the New Hanover system, which is made up of 855 licensed beds at three hospital campuses.
Novant would commit to retain all New Hanover Regional employees at their current positions, titles and salaries for a minimum of 24 months after closing.
The local 11-member hospital board would have to approve any job cuts after the 24-month period.
Daily management decisions would remain based in Wilmington, according to Novant’s proposal.
