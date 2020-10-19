Novant to issue $1 billion in bonds to pay for Wilmington hospital

It would agree to continuing services at current level, if not enhanced, for at least 10 years. It also would commit to assuming the system’s partnership with Pender Memorial Hospital.

The capital expenditure commitment was the biggest difference between Novant’s $2.5 billion offer and those made by finalists Atrium Health (just more than $1 billion) and Duke Health ($1.9 billion).

Novant is attempting to establish a third flagship hospital in North Carolina, in addition to hubs in the Triad and Charlotte. Novant already operates Brunswick Medical Center in the nearby town of Bolivia, where it opened a $100 million, 78-bed community hospital in July 2011.

Novant has agreed to form its first-ever medical-education partnership with UNC Health and its medical school. UNC Health already provides educational and clinical services to the New Hanover system, which is made up of 855 licensed beds at three hospital campuses.

Novant would commit to retain all New Hanover Regional employees at their current positions, titles and salaries for a minimum of 24 months after closing.

The local 11-member hospital board would have to approve any job cuts after the 24-month period.

Daily management decisions would remain based in Wilmington, according to Novant’s proposal.

