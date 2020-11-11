Novant to raise minimum wage to $15 an hour. Move affects 2,000 workers

More than 2,000 Novant Health Inc. employees will receive on Jan. 1 a 20% salary hike, or from $12.50 to $15 an hour, the system said Wednesday.
The system said nearly 900 Triad employees would benefit from the salary increase.
It is the second minimum-wage raise for Novant employees since it was at $11 an hour in February 2017.
The increase means
salaries for affected employees will go from $26,000 to $31,200.
"Though we’ve adjusted our living wage over the past several years, we recognized an opportunity to further invest in our team members to ensure they have the resources they need to live and thrive in the communities we serve,” Carl Armato, Novant's president and chief executive, said in a statement.
The minimum-wage increase represents about $4.3 million in additional employee compensation expenses, said Carmen Canales, Novant's chief human resources officer.
“We believe that offering a living wage improves the economic mobility of our team members and reinforces our commitment to attract and retain the best people to carry out our mission to improve the health of our communities, one person at a time.”
When Novant announced the $12.50 minimum wage in August 2018, it said about 5,000 employees in North Carolina would benefit, including about 2,300 in the Triad.
Novant has 29,233 employees overall, including about 8,500 in the Triad.
Before the February 2017 pay raise, some employees were paid the federal minimum wage of $7.25 an hour, which comes to $15,080 a year.
As of August 2018, about 350 employees in Novant’s northern Virginia market were being paid a minimum of $14 an hour, or $29,120 a year. Novant said the wage difference is based primarily on the cost of living in each market.
On Wednesday, Novant said the minimum wage increase will affect those northern Virginia employees, as well as those with New Hanover Regional Medical Center if the $5.3 billion acquisition is completed in 2021.
The living-wage scale — as calculated by the Massachusetts Institute of Technology — says a living wage for one adult with no children in North Carolina is $11.98 per hour, as well as $11.10 in the Winston-Salem metropolitan area and $12.83 in the Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia MSA.
However, according to MIT, the living wage for a family of two adults (one working) and two children is $24.90 an hour in for the Winston-Salem metropolitan statistical area, $26.59 in the Charlotte MSA and $25.86 for North Carolina as a whole.
“We are seeing more employers adopt some type of higher floor on wages,” said Mark Vitner, a senior economist for Wells Fargo Securities in Charlotte. “Obviously, this benefits the workers receiving those wages, but it also raises the bar for new hires.
“One of the constant challenges for business owners is attracting and keeping talented workers.
“With this being a fairly substantial increase over the past couple of years, the higher minimum wage likely will help Novant attract and hold onto good workers,” Vitner said.
In November 2018, Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center said it joined the living-wage movement by raising its minimum hourly wage by $1.50 to $12.50 an hour.
The system said 9% of its workforce, or about 1,460 employees, benefit from the increase that has gone into effect. The overall additional payroll cost is projected at $1.7 million for fiscal 2019.
Wake Forest Baptist said at that time the increase is part of “an overall goal to progressively increase the living wage to at least $15 an hour over the next several years.”
In February 2019, Cone Health raised its minimum wage from $12 to $13.
The Greensboro-based system has pledged to increase its minimum wage to $15 for employees of Cone Health and its affiliates. About 1,600 employees, or about 13% of its workforce, benefited from the latest increase.
