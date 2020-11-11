Novant to raise minimum wage to $15 an hour. Move affects 2,000 workers

Novant has 29,233 employees overall, including about 8,500 in the Triad.

Before the February 2017 pay raise, some employees were paid the federal minimum wage of $7.25 an hour, which comes to $15,080 a year.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

As of August 2018, about 350 employees in Novant’s northern Virginia market were being paid a minimum of $14 an hour, or $29,120 a year. Novant said the wage difference is based primarily on the cost of living in each market.

On Wednesday, Novant said the minimum wage increase will affect those northern Virginia employees, as well as those with New Hanover Regional Medical Center if the $5.3 billion acquisition is completed in 2021.

The living-wage scale — as calculated by the Massachusetts Institute of Technology — says a living wage for one adult with no children in North Carolina is $11.98 per hour, as well as $11.10 in the Winston-Salem metropolitan area and $12.83 in the Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia MSA.

However, according to MIT, the living wage for a family of two adults (one working) and two children is $24.90 an hour in for the Winston-Salem metropolitan statistical area, $26.59 in the Charlotte MSA and $25.86 for North Carolina as a whole.