Novant-UNC Health medical school campus in Charlotte backed by key educational accrediting group

Novant spokeswoman Kristen Barnhardt said in November the UNC medical school branch campus "is not in reaction to competitor actions. We’ve been discussing this with UNC for some time."

However, David Meyer, a senior partner for Keystone Planning Group LLC of Durham, said that the Novant-UNC Health branch campus "absolutely is" in response to the Wake Forest Baptist-Atrium project.

"No one wants to be left without a partner on the dance floor," Meyer said.

Bridges said that "this expanded relationship is an important step for the UNC School of Medicine to have a place to train medical students in the Charlotte area and elsewhere."

"Partnering with Novant Health is another way UNC Health can improve access to health care and the overall health and well-being of North Carolinians."

While Charlotte and Presbyterian will gain a second medical school presence, Barnhardt said the main benefit for Novant's Triad hospitals will be "expanded medical education, research and clinical services to all Novant markets."

Novant and UNC Health said the expanded partnership was spurred in part by their collaboration as part of Novant's $5.3 billion acquisition of New Hanover Regional that closed in February.

Novant agreed to form its first medical-education partnership with UNC Health and its medical school. UNC Health already provides educational and clinical services to the New Hanover system, which is made up of 855 licensed beds at three hospital campuses.

The business news you need With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.