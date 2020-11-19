Novant, UNC Health plan new medical school branch campus in Charlotte

Novant spokeswoman Kristen Barnhardt said the UNC medical school branch campus "is not in reaction to competitor actions. We’ve been discussing this with UNC for some time."

However, David Meyer, a senior partner for Keystone Planning Group LLC of Durham, said that the Novant-UNC Health branch campus "absolutely is" in response to the Wake Forest Baptist-Atrium project.

"No one wants to be left without a partner on the dance floor," Meyer said.

Bridges said that "this expanded relationship is an important step for the UNC School of Medicine to have a place to train medical students in the Charlotte area and elsewhere."

"Partnering with Novant Health is another way UNC Health can improve access to health care and the overall health and well-being of North Carolinians."

When asked if there will be a brick-and-mortar UNC Health presence in the Triad with Novant, Barnhardt said that "some details are not finalized at this time, so we can't speak to that today."

While Charlotte and Presbyterian will gain a second medical school presence, Barnhardt said the main benefit for Novant's Triad hospitals will be "expanded medical education, research and clinical services to all Novant markets."