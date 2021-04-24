Novant vs. Insurer: Who should pay? Legal dispute is one of many across nation after hospitals filed claims for massive expenses and losses related to COVID-19 pandemic

Novant Health Inc. took in February 2020 what it considered to be a proactive financial step — acquiring a COVID-19-related insurance policy to cover expected and unexpected expenses and losses.
The policy was with American Guarantee and Liability Insurance Co. The insurer is a U.S. subsidiary of Zurich Insurance Group Ltd. that Novant has used in other policies.
The policy began Feb. 1, 2020, and lasted exactly a year. There was a liability limit of $1.5 billion, and Novant said it paid $2.21 million in premium costs during the coverage period.
The decision appeared prudent considering Novant has reported at least $470 million in pandemic-related expenses and losses just from March through June 2020. Novant said all of its 15 hospitals and 700 operations have been affected directly by COVID-19.
Following months of inaction and claim denials by American Guarantee, Novant filed a lawsuit March 10 in Forsyth Superior Court.
The lawsuit was transferred at American Guarantee’s request to the U.S. Middle District of N.C. on April 16.
Both Novant and Zurich said their policy is to decline comment on pending litigation.
Novant claims in the lawsuit that the insurer breached its contract, “acted in bad faith” and violated North Carolina’s Unfair and Deceptive Trade Practices Act. It is requesting the federal court to triple the amount of compensatory and punitive damages.
Zurich’s response to date is reflected in its referral request.
The dispute
Much of the lawsuit centers around a dispute between Novant and the insurance company over what should be considered as legitimate damages from COVID-19.
According to the 198-page lawsuit, Novant alleges “Zurich failed to satisfy numerous obligations to Novant” and “failed to fully investigate Novant’s claim.”
“It is one thing to disagree about how policy terms should be interpreted, but mispresenting what the terms are is quite another,” according to the lawsuit.
Novant said the insurer’s “investigation solely consisted of excessive and repetitive document requests at a time when Novant’s operations were under an unparalleled strain due to the urgent challenges of COVID-19 patient care.”
The result, according to Novant, was sending the system “down a path of futile pursuit when Novant — and the employees and patients which rely on it — could least afford it.”
Novant said its losses were impacted by the state-mandated suspension of “thousands of elective surgeries” in the March-May 2020 time period in order to reserve inpatient beds for those infected with COVID-19. Novant said it still has not resumed full offerings of those services.
There were at times up to an 80% decline in individuals seeking care at its emergency departments and urgent care clinics.
Novant has sought reimbursement for physical infrastructure expenses, such as creating physical barriers to screen patients, adding vacuum shrouds during surgical procedures likely to generate aerosols, establishing remote triage and respiratory assessment stations, and optimizing air-handing and ventilation systems.
“Due to the risks associated with COVID-19, physical alteration of property is necessary to render the property safe from COVID-19 and to return the property to a safe and usable state,” Novant said in the lawsuit.
“Plaintiff also alleges that it has incurred expenses over and above its normal operating costs related to medical equipment and supplies, staffing and staff support, work-from-home technology, and measures taken to support social distancing at its locations,” according to the lawsuit.
‘All risks’
Novant claims the all-encompassing impact of COVID-19 on its facilities should have triggered the policy’s “all risks” coverage, and that it continues to experience what it calls a “time element loss” from not being able to return to full operations.
Novant cited as examples “increases in patients seeking care for respiratory illnesses that could be COVID-19, deferring and delaying non-COVID-19 care, disruptions in supply chains, fluctuations in facilities’ occupancy, absenteeism among staff because of illness or caregiving responsibilities, and increases in mental health concerns.”
The insurer’s response, according to the lawsuit, is to cite a contamination exclusion to the claim.
Novant said Zurich is not being asked to cover contamination, but losses and expenses.
The lawsuit said Zurich claimed that “the presence of the COVID-19 would not constitute direct physical loss of or damage to property as required by the policy.”
According to the lawsuit, Zurich “delayed its coverage determination for over eight months before it denied Novant’s claim.”
“By failing to conduct a reasonable, timely investigation of the claim, and by failing to respond to Novant’s inquiries, Zurich failed to treat Novant fairly or honestly in performing its duties under the policy.
“Zurich’s actions related to the ‘contamination’ exclusion, among other things, demonstrate its improper handling of Novant’s claim,” according to the lawsuit.
Response
There have been hundreds of COVID-19-related business interruption lawsuits that have been filed across the country, said Zagros Madjd-Sadjadi, an economics professor at Winston-Salem State University.
Becker’s Hospital Review lists the Novant-Zurich dispute among many on its website.
The Roanoke Times reported March 22 that Carillion Clinic is suing American Guarantee. It said it has paid nearly $1 million in premiums from June 1, 2019, to June 1, 2020, for $1.3 billion in property damage and time element coverage.
Carillion claims more than $150 million in losses from the pandemic. Like Novant, Carillion claims the insurer is refusing to provide coverage or properly investigate.
“We didn’t want to make this move,” Chris Turnbull, senior director of corporate communications for Carillion, said in a statement. “This legal action was necessary to preserve our rights under the policy.
“Our hope is that AGLIC will take another look at the claim and engage in a meaningful conversation with us.”
Healthcare Finance News reported in February that Northwell Health, based in New York, is suing insurers Lexington Insurance Co. of Boston and Interstate Fire & Casualty Co. of Chicago for hundreds of millions of dollars from $1.25 billion in coverage.
“Insurers are trying to transfer the cases to federal court because, once there, less than 8% of cases in federal court have survived a motion to dismiss,” Madjd-Sadjadi said.
“This compares with more than 45% of all cases that have been allowed to proceed in state courts.”
Madjd-Sadjadi said the key factor appears to be “whether there is a virus exclusion in the policy.”
“When such exclusions are absent, insurers are having a much harder time obtaining dismissals. Federal courts allow cases to go forward 15% of the time, and state courts allowing them to continue 70% of the time.
“This is why Novant wants to be heard in state court, and why they made a big deal about their policy not having a virus exclusion.”
