Novant vs. Insurer: Who should pay? Legal dispute is one of many across nation after hospitals filed claims for massive expenses and losses related to COVID-19 pandemic

There were at times up to an 80% decline in individuals seeking care at its emergency departments and urgent care clinics.

Novant has sought reimbursement for physical infrastructure expenses, such as creating physical barriers to screen patients, adding vacuum shrouds during surgical procedures likely to generate aerosols, establishing remote triage and respiratory assessment stations, and optimizing air-handing and ventilation systems.

“Due to the risks associated with COVID-19, physical alteration of property is necessary to render the property safe from COVID-19 and to return the property to a safe and usable state,” Novant said in the lawsuit.

“Plaintiff also alleges that it has incurred expenses over and above its normal operating costs related to medical equipment and supplies, staffing and staff support, work-from-home technology, and measures taken to support social distancing at its locations,” according to the lawsuit.

‘All risks’

Novant claims the all-encompassing impact of COVID-19 on its facilities should have triggered the policy’s “all risks” coverage, and that it continues to experience what it calls a “time element loss” from not being able to return to full operations.