Novant's potential $1.5 billion bond offering gets stable rating

Fitch Ratings Inc. said Monday it has assigned an “AA-” rating and stable outlook to Novant Health Inc. in evaluating two potential $1 billion-plus bond offerings this year.
An “AA-” is included among the second-highest bond ratings by Fitch and Standard and Poor’s.
Bonds with “AA”-level ratings are investment grade, meaning that banks are allowed to hold them. “AA” bonds are considered as low-risk and low-return.
Novant gave notice to its bondholders on March 18 of consideration for issuing a series of taxable bonds of up to $1.5 billion.
The proceeds of the bonds, if issued, “are expected to repay a revolving credit agreement utilized to finance the acquisition of New Hanover Regional Medical Center and finance general corporate purposes of Novant Health,” the system said Thursday in an EMMA filing to investors.
Novant completed on Feb. 1 its $5.3 billion acquisition of New Hanover Regional, establishing a third major operational hub in North Carolina in addition to hubs in the Triad and Charlotte.
Novant projects the pricing of the bonds will occur in April, “but cannot give assurances as to the specific date that pricing and closing would occur.”
In December, Fitch provided an overall “AA-” ratings for Novant, citing Novant’s “solid operating EBITDA margins and solid financial performances across four markets — Winston-Salem, Charlotte, Wilmington and northern Virginia — and 15 hospitals.
EBITDA stands for earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization. It is commonly used to measure the financial performance of for-profit businesses yet to make a sustainable profit, and nonprofits.
“The debt for the acquisition puts near-term pressure on Novant Health’s balance sheet, with total debt nearly doubling,” said Gary Sokolow, Fitch’s primary rating analyst on Novant.
“However, Fitch’s expects balance sheet metrics to moderate to levels consistent with the ‘AA’ financial profile over a two- to four-year time frame.
“Additionally, the operations of NHRMC should be accretive to Novant Health’s financial performance as NHRMC’s operating EBITDA margins have historically been slightly higher than Novant Health’s.”
In the Triad, Novant Health owns and manages Forsyth, Clemmons, Kernersville and Thomasville medical centers, as well as Medical Park Hospital in Winston-Salem. The system has 28,092 employees overall, including about 8,145 in Forsyth County.
As of Jan. 1, 2020, Novant holds a 56.2% inpatient market share in the Winston-Salem metropolitan statistical area, compared with 35% for Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center.
Fitch also affirmed at “AA-” $1 billion of “parity bonds” issued by the N.C. Medical Care Commission and the Prince William County (Va.) Industrial Development Authority on behalf of Novant.
According to Investopedia, “a parity bond refers to two or more bond issues with equal rights of payment or equal seniority to one another. In other words, a parity bond is an issued bond with equal rights to a claim as other bonds already issued.”
Novant said Feb. 17 it has entered discussions to sell its 60% stake in the northern Virginia regional health system that it owns with UVA Health. The two groups formed a joint operating company that debuted in January 2016.
The groups said their goal is closing the transaction by July 1.
“Fitch would likely view the divestiture of the Virginia hospitals as a credit positive, Sokolow said.
“The Virginia hospitals’ operating performance has been lower than Novant Health’s overall performance, and the Northern Virginia market is a very competitive market.”
