Novant's potential $1.5 billion bond offering gets stable rating

Fitch Ratings Inc. said Monday it has assigned an “AA-” rating and stable outlook to Novant Health Inc. in evaluating two potential $1 billion-plus bond offerings this year.

An “AA-” is included among the second-highest bond ratings by Fitch and Standard and Poor’s.

Bonds with “AA”-level ratings are investment grade, meaning that banks are allowed to hold them. “AA” bonds are considered as low-risk and low-return.

Novant gave notice to its bondholders on March 18 of consideration for issuing a series of taxable bonds of up to $1.5 billion.

The proceeds of the bonds, if issued, “are expected to repay a revolving credit agreement utilized to finance the acquisition of New Hanover Regional Medical Center and finance general corporate purposes of Novant Health,” the system said Thursday in an EMMA filing to investors.

Novant completed on Feb. 1 its $5.3 billion acquisition of New Hanover Regional, establishing a third major operational hub in North Carolina in addition to hubs in the Triad and Charlotte.

Novant projects the pricing of the bonds will occur in April, “but cannot give assurances as to the specific date that pricing and closing would occur.”