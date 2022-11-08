Nucor pays $2.2 million for 124-acre tract in Lexington

Nucor Corp. has spent $2.21 million to purchase a 123.66-acre tract in Lexington, according to a Davidson County Register of Deeds filing Monday.

The property is at 6776 E. U.S. 64 near Kepley Road. The sale was completed Nov. 4. The seller is TLP Properties Corp. of Lexington.

In a separate transaction, Nucor paid $2.01 million for 106 acres near Kepley Road. The sellers were 10 individuals or couples.

Nucor manufactures a wide variety of steel and steel products, including carbon and alloy steel sold as bars, beams, sheet and plate, and hollow section tubing.

In April, Nucor announced it would build a $350 million steel manufacturing plant in Lexington that is projected to create at least 180 jobs between 2023 and 2025.

The plant will be off U.S. 64 between I-85 and N.C. 109. The plant, which will produce steel bar and rebar, the latter typically is used in the construction of roads, buildings, sidewalks and other structures.

Craig Goodson, president and chief executive of Davidson Economic Development Commission, said Tuesday that "the key leadership positions for the facility have been hired, and the company is completing its various pre-construction activities to enable construction to begin in the very near future."