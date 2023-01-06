NY fabrics manufacturer buys Hanesbrands' Va. plant, retains 96 jobs

Hanesbrands Inc. has reduced its domestic production network by selling its fabric-manufacturing plant in Woolwine, Va., for $3.1 million to a New York specialty-fabrics manufacturer.

Apex Mills, based in Inwood, N.Y., is planning an East Coast facility in the former Hanesbrands plant where it will "fulfill contracts for the Hanes basic apparel brand and maximize the full capacity of the facility."

Apex said it will retain 96 jobs from Hanesbrands and plans to add 44 jobs. It also has a 200,000-square-foot production facility in Graham that operates around the clock weekdays.

Jonathan Kurz, Apex's president and chief executive, said Hanesbrands "was operating the plant up until the sale. A majority of the existing employees remain at the facility."

Hanesbrands spokesman Kirk Seville said the manufacturer doesn't have any information beyond what was included in the news release from the Virginia governor's office.

As recently as 2013, Hanesbrands had as many as 265 employees in Woolwine when it announced a $1.6 million production expansion.

The sale of the Woolwine plant leaves Hanesbrands with just one domestic production facility — a sheer hosiery plant in Clarksville, Ark., with about 200 employees.

However, in the fourth quarter of 2021, as part of the Full Potential initiative, Hanesbrands announced plans to sell its U.S. Sheer Hosiery business and the Clarksville plant.

Hanesbrands closed its sock manufacturing plant in Mount Airy in October 2019, eliminating 220 jobs at the facility it had operated for 40 years, as part of transferring production to its El Salvador sock plant in a cost-cutting initiative.

Apex details

Apex, founded in 1943, specializes in performance-based solid knit, mesh/netting and 3D spacer textile solutions.

Apex said it was considering a facility in Pennsylvania for the project.

“When we became aware of the imminent closing of the Hanesbrands Woolwine operation and learned more about the rich tradition of textile manufacturing in Patrick County, we ultimately made the decision that this was where we wanted to locate our next fabric formation facility," Kurz said.

"The skilled workforce in the Woolwine, Stuart and surrounding communities, as well as the support we have received from the county and the state, have made this opportunity one which we are proud to be a part of.”

Patrick County has been approved for a $300,000 grant from the Commonwealth’s Opportunity Fund to assist Apex with the project. Apex is receiving other state Enterprise Zone program and employee-training benefits.

“We want made in America to mean made in Virginia, and we are proud that this American-made textile company will expand its U.S. footprint by establishing an East Coast facility in Virginia,” Gov. Glenn Youngkin said.