NY group enters NC with Greensboro apartment buys

A New York commercial real-estate group appears to be making its North Carolina debut through spending a combined $25.6 million on two Greensboro apartment complexes, according to Guilford County Register of Deeds filings Tuesday.

The largest of the two deals involves the 244-unit The Cypress apartments at 1 Aspen Drive that was sold for $16.3 million.

The second deal involves the 136-unit The Willow apartments at 101 Meadowood St. that was sold for $9.3 million.

The buyer of both complexes is Willow Cypress, an affiliate of ESGkullen of New York City. Its current portfolio is in Arizona, California, Florida, Illinois, New York and Texas.

The sellers are REOF II Greensboro One LLC and REOF II Greensboro Two LLC, both affiliates of ILM Capital of Leesburg, Va.

