O2 Fitness to open in former SteinMart site at Thruway Shopping Center

02 Fitness Clubs said Tuesday it has committed to taking a 30,000-square-foot space in the former SteinMart department store site in Thruway Shopping Center.

The fitness club chain, based in Raleigh, plans to open its Thruway site in early 2023.

O2 Fitness officials said they have been negotiating with Saul Center, operator of Thruway, for more than a year on the anchor space at 400 S. Stratford Road.

Saul real-estate official Diana Shipley said the plans for the remaining 10,000 square feet is to divide in into small space of 1,500 to 3,500 square feet.

"There are plans to attract boutique or national tenants not already in the area,' Shipley said. She added those tenants don't necessarily have to be complementary to O2 Fitness.

SteinMart entered federal Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in August 2020 with the intent of closing most, if not all, of its 281 stores. That included three Triad stores in Thruway, along with 3729 Battleground Ave. in Greensboro; and 1589 Skeet Club Road in High Point.

With the Thruway location, O2 Fitness would have a center in all four Triad urban cities when including Greensboro’s Friendly Center, High Point’s Palladium Shopping Center and Burlington’s New Market Square, which is set to open by the end of May.

There has been renovation work taking place at the site for more than a year. Before O2 Fitness debuts, the east facing side of the building will be renovated to serve as the primary entrance.

“We have loved serving the Triad and we have been looking for the ideal location in Winston-Salem for years," Michael Olander Jr., O2 Fitness' founder and chief executive, said in a statement.

"It’s safe to say that you can’t find a better spot than the iconic Thruway Shopping Center."

Olander said the Thruway location will feature more than 150 pieces of fitness equipment, including treadmills, ellipticals and bikes with a free-weight section and several functional spaces.

"This Signature Club is highlighted by thoughtfully curated workout spaces, including three different studio spaces," Olander said.

"The large multi-use group fitness studio will feature high-end performance flooring for classes like BodyPump, Zumba and O2’s fun and challenging custom classes."

Shipley said Saul decided on O2 Fitness in part because of the Signature Club-style operation and that it caters to private training.

"We believe it will be a good fit for Thruway and for the area," she said.

Doug Warf, president of O2 Fitness parent company MDO Holdings, said being able to open a location in Thruway particularly is meaningful considering he grew up in Winston-Salem and his first job was in a Thruway store.

"It’s truly an elevated health and fitness facility that’s designed with various workout zones to help everyone — from those just starting their fitness journey to those who’ve been on the journey for years.”

Competition

O2 Fitness enters a pretty crowded Winston-Salem fitness market, including having Orangetheory Fitness as a competitor within the same Thruway retail block.

There are at least 17 fitness centers and clubs within a 10-minute drive of the planned O2 Fitness location, which includes YMCAs, national chains such as CrossFit, LA Fitness and Planet Fitness, franchise groups such as CycleBar and smaller clubs.

O2 Fitness officials say they believe they will attract customers not only with its diverse fitness offerings, but also with special incentives.

For example, members receive two free sessions with an O2 personal trainers. Members are encouraged to follow-up with trainers for complimentary sessions each month to help track improvement and refine movements.

The club will feature a transitional space designed specifically for small group training. This space will be open to members during off-class hours, but will also host HIIT-inspired training sessions throughout the day.

Another feature will be more than 2,200 square feet of functional athletic training turf. This space will be outfitted with functional workout equipment that allows members to focus on functional body movement.

The Thruway location will feature a co-working space, a Kids Club area, a location for O2 Fitness partner Renew Physiotherapy and relaxing lounges.

"As more offices move remote, we love the idea of our co-working spaces and Kids Clubs providing more freedom to our members," said regional vice president Jessica Martin.

Winston-Salem architect, Stitch, has been hired to design the interior of the space.

For more information, go to www.o2FitnessClubs.com or visit O2 Fitness on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

