Oak Ridge Financial Services Inc. reported Thursday a 14.3% decline in fourth-quarter net income to $1.69 million. Diluted earnings were 63 cents a share, down from 74 cents a year ago.

Loan revenue rose 12.4% to $5.63 million. The bank benefited from a $182,000 recovery to its loan-loss provision during the fourth quarter.

The provision offers a glimpse at how a bank expects its loan portfolio and revenue stream to perform as customers struggle to make monthly payments. It has a bottom-line effect on a bank’s profitability.

Fee income fell 45.5% to just more than $1 million. The bank had a $356,000 gain in the fourth quarter related to the sale of U.S. Small Business Administration loans, compared with a gain of $56,000 a year ago. Brokerage commissions on mortgage loans dropped 80.2% to $18,000.

For the full year, Oak Ridge had a 14.2% decrease in net income to $6.66 million.

The bank's board of directors declared an 8-cent quarterly dividend, payable March 3 to shareholders registered as of Feb. 15.