Oak Ridge Financial has 20% drop in third-quarter profit

Oak Ridge Financial Services Inc. reported Monday a 20.3% decline in third-quarter net income to $1.6 million.

Diluted earnings were 59 cents a share, down from 75 cents a year ago.

Loan revenue fell 0.4% to $5.43 million. The bank added $160,000 to its loan-loss provision after having a $135,000 recovery a year ago.

The provision offers a glimpse at how a bank expects its loan portfolio and revenue stream to perform as customers struggle to make monthly payments. It has a bottom-line effect on a bank’s profitability.

Fee income was up 7.4% to $987,000. The bank had a $203,000 gain in the third quarter related to the sale of U.S. Small Business Administration loans, compared with a gain of $56,000 a year ago. Debit and credit card interchange income was up 8.1% to $306,000.

The bank's board of directors declared an 8-cent quarterly dividend, payable Dec. 5 to shareholders registered as of Nov. 18.