 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Oak Ridge Financial has 20% drop in third-quarter profit

  • 0

Oak Ridge Financial Services Inc. reported Monday a 20.3% decline in third-quarter net income to $1.6 million.

Diluted earnings were 59 cents a share, down from 75 cents a year ago.

Loan revenue fell 0.4% to $5.43 million. The bank added $160,000 to its loan-loss provision after having a $135,000 recovery a year ago.

The provision offers a glimpse at how a bank expects its loan portfolio and revenue stream to perform as customers struggle to make monthly payments. It has a bottom-line effect on a bank’s profitability.

Fee income was up 7.4% to $987,000. The bank had a $203,000 gain in the third quarter related to the sale of U.S. Small Business Administration loans, compared with a gain of $56,000 a year ago. Debit and credit card interchange income was up 8.1% to $306,000.

People are also reading…

The bank's board of directors declared an 8-cent quarterly dividend, payable Dec. 5 to shareholders registered as of Nov. 18.

336-727-7376

@rcraverWSJ

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

The U.S. cities where home prices are dropping the most

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert