Oak Ridge Financial has 43.3% second-quarter profit hike

Oak Ridge Financial Services Inc. reported Tuesday having $1.72 million in net income for the second quarter, up 43.3% as it benefited from no addition to its loan-loss provision during the quarter.

By comparison, the bank had $1.2 million in net income a year ago.

The bank added $489,000 to its provision a year ago.

The provision offers a glimpse at how a bank expects its loan portfolio and revenue stream to perform as customers struggle to make monthly payments. It has a bottom-line effect on a bank’s profitability.

Diluted earnings were 65 cents a share, up from 45 cents a year ago.

Loan revenue was up 29.4% to $5.12 million. Fee income fell by 30.3% to $659,000. The bank had a $261,000 gain in the second quarter of 2020 related to the sale of U.S. Small Business Administration loans.

