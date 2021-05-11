 Skip to main content
Oak Ridge Financial has sharp increase in first-quarter profit
Oak Ridge Financial Services Inc. reported Monday having $2.05 million in net income for the first quarter, benefiting from a recovery to its loan-loss provision during the quarter.

By comparison, the bank had $172,000 in net income a year ago.

The bank reported a $112,000 recovery to its provision, compared with adding $1.11 million a year ago.

The provision offers a glimpse at how a bank expects its loan portfolio and revenue stream to perform as customers struggle to make monthly payments. It has a bottom-line effect on a bank’s profitability.

Diluted earnings were 77 cents a share in the first quarter, up from 7 cents a year ago.

Loan revenue more than doubled during the quarter from $2.83 million to $5.67 million. Fee income dropped by $2,000 year over year to $671,000.

