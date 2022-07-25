Oak Ridge Financial has slight second-quarter profit drop

Oak Ridge Financial Services Inc. reported Friday a 0.1% decline in second-quarter net income to $1.7 million.

Diluted earnings were 63 cents a share, down from 65 cents a year ago.

Loan revenue rose 3.5% to $5.42 million. The bank had a $107,000 recovery in its loan-loss provision compared with no addition or recovery a year ago.

The provision offers a glimpse at how a bank expects its loan portfolio and revenue stream to perform as customers struggle to make monthly payments. It has a bottom-line effect on a bank’s profitability.

Fee income was up 97.3% to $1.3 million. The bank had a $485,000 gain in the second quarter related to the sale of U.S. Small Business Administration loans, compared with no gain a year ago. It also had $100,000 in income from its small business investment company compared with no gain a year ago.

The bank's board of directors declared an 8-cent quarterly dividend, payable Sept. 2 to shareholders registered as of Aug. 19.