 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Oak Ridge Financial has slight second-quarter profit drop

  • 0

Oak Ridge Financial Services Inc. reported Friday a 0.1% decline in second-quarter net income to $1.7 million.

Diluted earnings were 63 cents a share, down from 65 cents a year ago.

Loan revenue rose 3.5% to $5.42 million. The bank had a $107,000 recovery in its loan-loss provision compared with no addition or recovery a year ago.

The provision offers a glimpse at how a bank expects its loan portfolio and revenue stream to perform as customers struggle to make monthly payments. It has a bottom-line effect on a bank’s profitability.

Fee income was up 97.3% to $1.3 million. The bank had a $485,000 gain in the second quarter related to the sale of U.S. Small Business Administration loans, compared with no gain a year ago. It also had $100,000 in income from its small business investment company compared with no gain a year ago.

People are also reading…

The bank's board of directors declared an 8-cent quarterly dividend, payable Sept. 2 to shareholders registered as of Aug. 19.

336-727-7376

@rcraverWSJ

0 Comments

Tags

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Elon Musk plans to counter-sue Twitter over $44 billion deal

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert