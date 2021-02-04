Oak Ridge Financial has small profit decline in fourth quarter

Oak Ridge Financial Services reported Thursday a 1.9% decline in fourth-quarter net income to $1.01 million.

Diluted earnings were 38 cents, down 1 cent from a year ago.

The bank reported a loan-loss provision of $500,000, compared with no provision a year ago.

Loan income rose by 3.2% to $4.18 million. Fee income was down 26.4% to $648,000.

For the full year, the bank reported net income of $3.26 million, down 23.3%.

Total assets were $540.6 million on Dec. 31, up from $475.7 million on Dec. 31, 2019.

The board of directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of 6 cents per share. The dividend is payable March 1 to shareholders registered as of Feb. 16.

