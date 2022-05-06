Oak Ridge Financial reports lower first-quarter profit

Oak Ridge Financial Services Inc. reported Wednesday a 19.1% decline in first-quarter net income to $1.66 million.

Diluted earnings were 62 cents a share, down from 77 cents a year ago.

Loan revenue fell 5.9% to $5.42 million. The bank added $88,000 to its loan-loss provision, compared with a $112,000 recovery a year ago.

The provision offers a glimpse at how a bank expects its loan portfolio and revenue stream to perform as customers struggle to make monthly payments. It has a bottom-line effect on a bank’s profitability.

Fee income rose 16.1% to $779,000. The bank had a $10,000 gain in the first quarter related to the sale of U.S. Small Business Administration loans, compared with a $1.05 million gain in the fourth quarter and no gain a year ago.

The bank's board of directors declared an 8-cent quarterly dividend, payable June 9 to shareholders registered as of May 24.

