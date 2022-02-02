 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Oak Ridge nearly doubles fourth-quarter profit
Oak Ridge nearly doubles fourth-quarter profit

Oak Ridge Financial Services Inc. reported Tuesday a near doubling of its fourth-quarter net income to $1.97 million as it benefited from a $435,000 recovery to its loan-loss provision.

By comparison, the bank added $500,000 to the provision a year ago during the early months of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The provision offers a glimpse at how a bank expects its loan portfolio and revenue stream to perform as customers struggle to make monthly payments. It has a bottom-line effect on a bank’s profitability.

Diluted earnings were 74 cents a share, up from 38 cents a year ago.

Loan revenue was up 30.3% to $5.44 million. Fee income nearly tripled to $1.84 million. The bank had a $1.05 million gain in the fourth quarter related to the sale of U.S. Small Business Administration loans.

For the full year, Oak Ridge had net income of $7.76 million and diluted earnings of $2.91 a share.

