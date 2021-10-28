 Skip to main content
Oak Ridge’s profit jumps more than double in third quarter
Oak Ridge Financial Services Inc. reported Tuesday more than doubling its third quarter net income to $2.01 million as it benefited from a $135,000 recovery to its loan-loss provision.

By comparison, the bank added $617,000 to the provision a year ago during the early months of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The provision offers a glimpse at how a bank expects its loan portfolio and revenue stream to perform as customers struggle to make monthly payments. It has a bottom-line effect on a bank’s profitability.

Diluted earnings were 75 cents a share, up from 33 cents a year ago.

Loan revenue was up 40.4% to $5.45 million. Fee income rose by 2.1% to $919,000.

The bank had a $56,000 gain in the third quarter related to the sale of U.S. Small Business Administration loans. The gain was $202,000 a year ago.

