Office building near Smith Reynolds Airport sells for $600,000
A small office building near Smith Reynolds Airport has been sold for $600,000 to a Winston-Salem company, according to a Forsyth County Register of Deeds filing Wednesday.

The 0.56-acre property at 3305 N. Liberty St. contains a 3,500-square-foot building.

The buyer is Liberty Zee Inc., while the seller is Librai Holdings LLC of Greensboro.

336-727-7376

@rcraverWSJ

