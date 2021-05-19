Office building near Smith Reynolds Airport sells for $600,000

A small office building near Smith Reynolds Airport has been sold for $600,000 to a Winston-Salem company, according to a Forsyth County Register of Deeds filing Wednesday.
The 0.56-acre property at 3305 N. Liberty St. contains a 3,500-square-foot building.
The buyer is Liberty Zee Inc., while the seller is Librai Holdings LLC of Greensboro.
Richard Craver
