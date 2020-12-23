Ogburn apartment complex sold for $640,000

The Ogburn apartment complex in Winston-Salem has been sold for $640,000 to a California real-estate investment group, according to a Forsyth County Register of Deeds filing Tuesday.

The buyer of the 16-unit complex at 4336 Ogburn Ave. is Coelho Investments LLC of Cypress, Calif.

The seller is Kensington Court II LLC of Raeford.

At least 49 existing apartment complexes have sold in Forsyth since 2018 for a combined $512.06 million, mostly to out-of-state buyers.

The most expensive came in December 2019 when the luxury 229-unit West End Station apartment complex near downtown Winston-Salem was sold for $52.5 million to an affiliate of EBSCO Income Properties LLC of Alabama.

Richard Craver