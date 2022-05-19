 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Old Dominion board declares 30-cent quarterly dividend

Old Dominion Freight Line

Old Dominion Freight Line Inc.'s board of directors declared a 30-cent quarterly dividend.

The board of directors for Old Dominion Freight Line Inc. declared Wednesday a quarterly cash dividend of 30 cents per share on its common stock.

The dividend is payable June 15 to shareholders registered as of June 1.

The dividend represents a 50.0% increase over the one paid in June 2021.

