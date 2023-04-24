Significant boosts in incentive pay contributed again to higher total compensation for Old Dominion Freight Line Inc.'s top executives for fiscal 2022.

The company reported in a regulatory filing last week that chief executive Greg Gantt’s total compensation rose by 21.3% to $12.83 million, which followed a 32.4% jump to $10.58 million in fiscal 2021.

Meanwhile, executive chairman David Congdon’s total compensation dropped 35.5% to $5.54 million after he didn't receive any stock awards in fiscal 2022.

Gantt received an 18.8% increase in incentive pay to $9.2 million, while Congdon received a 23.5% decrease to $4.89 million.

As has been the case for several fiscal years for Old Dominion, the incentive pay greatly exceeded the base salary for both executives.

Gantt’s base salary rose by 18.6% to $917,701, while Congdon’s base salary dropped by 23.2% to $492,177.

Gantt’s stock awards were valued at $2.58 million on the date they were awarded. Congdon received $129,734 in all other compensation and Gantt $39,085.

Congdon received the estimated value of $75,151 for personal use of corporate aircraft as the biggest chunk of all other compensation, as well as a $21,381 company contribution to his 401(k) plan, $13,176 in company-paid life-insurance premiums, an $8,574 corporate automobile benefit, $8,332 in vested restricted stock dividends; and $3,120 for an executive health program.

Gantt, meanwhile, received a $21,705 company contribution to his 401(k) plan, $8,637 in vested restricted stock dividends, a $4,993 corporate automobile benefit, and $3,810 in company-paid life-insurance premiums.

Old Dominion reported a pay ratio of $164-to-$1 between Gantt and the median employee with earnings of $78,091.

The Thomasville company, a top-10 U.S. carrier, finished fiscal 2022 at a record $1.38 billion, up 33.1%.

On Feb. 1, Old Dominion said Gantt plans to retire on June 30 after nearly five years as its chief executive. He is expected to remain on the company’s board of directors.

The company said chief operating officer Marty Freeman will be promoted to chief executive on July 1. Freeman also will replace Gantt as president.

Freeman had a 3.6% increase in base salary to $604,204, a 32.3% increase in incentive pay to $5.51 million, and total compensation of $7.85 million, up 25.2%.

Adam Satterfield, chief financial officer and assistant secretary, had a 3.6% increase in base salary to $510,753, a 32.3% climb in incentive pay to $4.59 million, and total compensation of $5.26 million, up 47.1%.

Gregory Plemmons, senior vice president for sales, had a 3.6% increase in base salary to $495,619, a 32.3% climb in incentive pay to $3.31 million, and total compensation of $4.77 million, up 24.8%.

Plemmons is being promoted to chief operating officer on July 1.

The company will hold its shareholder meeting at 10 a.m. May 17 at its headquarters, 500 Old Dominion Way, Thomasville. There are no shareholder proposals on the agenda.