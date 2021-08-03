Old Dominion Freight Line adds three service centers

Old Dominion Freight Line Inc. said Tuesday it has added three service centers nationwide since February, as well as expanded or relocated three centers.

Old Dominion, based in Thomasville, is a top-10 less-than-truckload carrier.

The new service centers are in Benicia, California, Phoenixville, Pennsvylvania, and Kenosha, Wisconsin.

The relocated centers are in Colorado Springs, Colorado, Milford, Connecticut, and Warren, Ohio.

That brings Old Dominion’s service center count to 248. Since 2011, the company has spent $1.7 billion in expanding its service center network.

On March 5, Old Dominion announced plans to hire up to 800 full-time truck drivers nationwide: at least 275 line haul drivers; 260 pickup and delivery drivers; and 100 team drivers. The company expects to fill the remaining 165 job positions with current employees going through its training program.

