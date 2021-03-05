Old Dominion Freight Line aims to add 800 truck drivers by mid-June

The 2021 hiring spree of Old Dominion Freight Line Inc. includes up to 800 full-time truck drivers nationwide, the Thomasville company said Friday.
The goal is hiring at least 275 line haul drivers, 260 pickup and delivery drivers and 100 team drivers.
The company expects to fill the remaining 165 job positions with current employees going through its training program.
Drivers are required to have a Class A Commercial Driver’s License. The goal is having the new hires on board by June.
Old Dominion said the new jobs "are in response to a strong economic recovery with robust freight demand, tighter capacity and Old Dominion’s continual investment in its workforce."
All new truck driver hires will be non-union with an average annual pay ranging from $73,000 for pick-up and delivery drivers and $99,000 for line haul drivers.
Old Dominion is offering a $5,000 sign-on bonus for qualified Class A CDL truck driver candidates.
Altogether, Old Dominion said there are 1,200 job openings companywide when including dock workers and clerical positions.
For more information about specific hiring needs in individual markets or to apply, go to www.ODFLDrivers.com.
On Feb. 8, president and chief executive Greg Gantt told analysts that the company also has plans to use contract workers, or what he referred to as "purchased transportation to supplement our workforce until the capacity of our team can fully support our anticipated growth."
Old Dominion has 26 job openings companywide for North Carolina listed on its website. That includes 11 at its Thomasville headquarters and eight in Greensboro.
"We plan to open two to three additional (service centers) in the first quarter with several more during the remainder of the year,” Gantt said.
Old Dominion listed during its fourth-quarter financial report a 7.4% decline in its companywide workforce, or by 1,530 from 20,594 to 19,064, since the start of the pandemic in mid-March. The company listed having, on average, 19,630 employees during the fourth quarter.
The company provided Thursday its February operational report in which it said daily revenue was up 9.2% over February 2020 — the month before the COVID-19 pandemic began wreaking havoc on the national economy.
“Old Dominion produced solid revenue growth for February, despite the significant impact from winter weather on our operations," Gantt said.
"While we are generally accustomed to the challenges associated with inclement weather, the severity and geographic coverage of the storms during the third week of the month negatively affected revenue and operations for an unusually large number of our service centers."
