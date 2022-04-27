Old Dominion Freight Line begins 2022 still on record profit, revenue paces

Old Dominion Freight Line Inc. has shifted its quest for another record revenue year into high gear during the first quarter.

The Thomasville less-than-truckload company reported Wednesday having just under $1.5 billion in first-quarter revenue for yet another quarter record.

That was not only up 32.9% from the first quarter of fiscal 2021, but puts the company on pace for a $6 billion revenue year.

To put that into perspective, Old Dominion had $5.25 billion in fiscal 2021 revenue, a stunning 28% increase over the previous record of $4.11 billion in fiscal 2019.

Old Dominion continues to benefit from increased consumer online spending as a ripple effect from the COVID-19 pandemic.

"E-commerce is continuing to drive the less-than-truckfull market," Greg Gantt, Old Dominion's chief executive, told analysts in January.

On Wednesday, Gantt said in a statement that "the increase in revenue for the (first) quarter reflects the consistent strength in demand for our superior service that was supported by a favorable domestic economy."

The company reported first-quarter net income of a record $299.7 million, up 50.4% year over year.

For fiscal 2021, net income was at a record $1.03 billion, which was up 53.8% from fiscal 2020.

Diluted earnings for the first quarter were a record $2.60 a share, compared with $2.41 in the fourth quarter and from $1.70 a year ago.

The average earnings forecast was $2.37 by seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research. Analysts do not include one-time gains and charges in their forecasts.

"We also continued to operate with great efficiency during the quarter and maintained our disciplined control over discretionary spending," Gantt said.

"As a result, we improved both our direct operating costs and total overhead costs as a percent of revenue during the quarter. The increase in operating supplies and expenses reflects the significant increase in the cost of diesel fuel and other petroleum-based products during the quarter."

CFRA Research analyst Colin Scarola has set a 12-month share-price target of $328, while increasing his fiscal 2022 earnings estimate to $10.83 and fiscal 2023 earnings estimate to $12.60.

Scarola has cautioned that "growth appears to be slowing, as competitors increasingly target the fast-growing less-than-truckload market."

“We expect both shipment volume growth and cost growth to slow during 2022-2023 as pandemic disruptions and inflation both taper.“

Workforce update

On Wednesday, the company listed having on average 24,277 full-time employees during the first quarter, up by 667 from the fourth quarter,

The full-time workforce was at 20.479 as of March 31, 2021, which was when Old Dominion cut back on services during the early months of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Our average number of full-time employees increased 18.5% during the first quarter, and we intend to continue hiring additional employees during the second quarter of 2022 to support our anticipated growth and reduce our reliance on purchased transportation," Gantt said.

At last count, Old Dominion had 1,318 employees at its Thomasville headquarters, 668 at its Greensboro service center and 107 at the Kernersville service center that became operational Dec. 13.

The $12 million facility at Kernersville Business Park “added capacity to the region and took pressure off of the Greensboro service center,” the company said in a statement.

“Much of the business Old Dominion moved to Kernersville is the pickup and delivery operations. Customers can expect to see faster response times. Kernersville is an excellent example of the Company’s commitment to the Triad and how important it is to OD’s operations.”

A major part of Old Dominion’s success has been its focus on reinvesting in equipment, technology and acquisitions.

The company spent $550.1 million on capital investments in fiscal 2021.

For the first quarter, it spent $93.7 million on those expenditures.

Old Dominion maintained its fiscal 2022 capital investment projections of $825 million, which consists of: $300 million for real estate and service-center expansion projects; $485 million for tractors and trailers, and $40 million for information technology and other assets.

