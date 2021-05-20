 Skip to main content
Old Dominion Freight Line board declares 20-cent dividend
The board of directors for Old Dominion Freight Line Inc. declared Thursday a quarterly cash dividend of 20 cents per share of common stock.

The dividend is payable June 16 to shareholders registered as of June 2.

