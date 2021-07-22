Old Dominion Freight Line board declares 20-cent dividend

The board of directors for Old Dominion Freight Line Inc. declared Thursday a quarterly cash dividend of 20 cents per share of common stock.
The dividend is payable Sept. 15 to shareholders registered as of Sept. 1.
The dividend represents a 33.3% increase over the dividend paid in September 2020.
Richard Craver
