Old Dominion Freight Line board declares 30-cent dividend

Old Dominion

Old Dominion Freight Line Inc.'s board of directors declared a 30-cent quarterly dividend that is payable Dec. 21.

 Courtesy of Old Dominion

The board of directors for Old Dominion Freight Line Inc. declared Wednesday a quarterly cash dividend of 30 cents per share of common stock.

The dividend is payable Dec. 21 to shareholders registered as of Dec. 7.

The dividend is up 50% from the dividend declared a year ago.

