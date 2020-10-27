Old Dominion Freight Line churns out profit growth in third quarter

Meanwhile, another pivotal COVID-19 consequence continued to weigh down Old Dominion: an 8.1% decline in its companywide workforce since the start of the pandemic in mid-March.

On April 24, Old Dominion confirmed that a pandemic-related decline in business led “to a necessary adjustment to our workforce.” The company declined to say at that time how many employees were affected by furloughs, the length of the furloughs or how long the cutbacks were projected to last.

On Tuesday, the company listed having, on average, 18,766 employees during the third quarter after bringing back some of those who had been furloughed.

Although the workforce was up from 17,911 during the second quarter, it's down from 20,421 in the year-ago period. That was the only mention of workforce count in the company’s formal news release.

As of Dec. 31, 2019, Old Dominion had 910 employees at its headquarters in Thomasville and 720 workers at a service center in southwest Greensboro. The company is expanding its Greensboro center and establishing a similar center in the Guilford County side of Kernersville.

Old Dominion has trucked on with a new share-purchase program when most corporations have suspended such initiatives for the short term, if not all of fiscal 2020.