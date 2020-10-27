Old Dominion Freight Line churns out profit growth in third quarter

A slight year-over-year uptick in revenue was enough to lift Old Dominion Freight Line Inc. to a 23% third-quarter net-income increase in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Thomasville company reported Tuesday having $201.9 million in net income, compared with $147.8 million in the second quarter and $164.1 million a year ago.
Revenue for the third quarter was up 0.9% year-over-year to $1.06 billion.
The pandemic-related decline in customer shipping contributed to the 15.1% decline in second-quarter net income.
Old Dominion president and chief executive Greg Gantt said the company benefited from "the remarkable recovery in the domestic economy" during the third quarter.
"As these (COVID-19) restrictions were lifted and our customers’ businesses improved, we experienced a significant sequential acceleration in revenue and volumes," Gantt said. "This surge created some operational challenges for our team.
"We believe the domestic economy will continue to improve and expect a strong finish to this year."
Diluted earnings were up 34 cents to $1.71 a share.
The average earnings forecast was $1.51 by seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research. Analysts do not include one-time gains and charges in their forecasts.
Meanwhile, another pivotal COVID-19 consequence continued to weigh down Old Dominion: an 8.1% decline in its companywide workforce since the start of the pandemic in mid-March.
On April 24, Old Dominion confirmed that a pandemic-related decline in business led “to a necessary adjustment to our workforce.” The company declined to say at that time how many employees were affected by furloughs, the length of the furloughs or how long the cutbacks were projected to last.
On Tuesday, the company listed having, on average, 18,766 employees during the third quarter after bringing back some of those who had been furloughed.
Although the workforce was up from 17,911 during the second quarter, it's down from 20,421 in the year-ago period. That was the only mention of workforce count in the company’s formal news release.
As of Dec. 31, 2019, Old Dominion had 910 employees at its headquarters in Thomasville and 720 workers at a service center in southwest Greensboro. The company is expanding its Greensboro center and establishing a similar center in the Guilford County side of Kernersville.
Old Dominion has trucked on with a new share-purchase program when most corporations have suspended such initiatives for the short term, if not all of fiscal 2020.
The board of directors approved on May 1 a two-year program authorizing the repurchase of up to $700 million of outstanding common stock.
The company said Tuesday it has spent $306.8 million on stock repurchases through Sept. 30, though none in the third quarter.
A company typically conducts a stock buyback to reduce the number of shares available, thus making the remaining shares more valuable. Companies also buy back shares when they believe the shares are undervalued.
The new share-repurchase commitment came after Old Dominion completed March 24 a 3-for-2 stock split. Analysts say stock splits that produce more shares typically represent a company’s vote of confidence in future revenues.
A major part of Old Dominion’s success has been its focus on reinvesting in equipment, technology and acquisitions.
The company said it spent $46.3 million on capital expenditures during the third quarter and $166.5 million so far in fiscal 2020.
It did lower its projections of spending from $265 million to $240 million in fiscal 2020: $195 million for real estate and service center expansion projects, $20 million for tractors and trailers, and $25 million for information technology and other assets.
