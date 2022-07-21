 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Old Dominion Freight Line declares 30-cent dividend

Old Dominion Freight Line

Old Dominion Freight Line Inc.'s board of directors declared a 30-cent quarterly dividend.

The board of directors for Old Dominion Freight Line Inc. declared Thursday a 30-cent quarterly cash dividend for its common stock.

The dividend is payable Sept. 21 to shareholders registered as of Sept. 7.

The dividend represents a 50.0% increase over the dividend paid in September 2021.

