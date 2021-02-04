Old Dominion Freight Line finishes 2020 on strong profit note; workforce is down 7.4% during pandemic

Old Dominion Freight Line Inc. finished fiscal 2020 on a strong note with a 31.8% jump in fourth-quarter net income to $189.8 million.

Diluted earnings were $1.61 a share, up from $1.20 a year ago.

The average earnings forecast was $1.57 by seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research. Analysts do not include one-time gains and charges in their forecasts.

The Thomasville company also reported Thursday several key non-financial updates.

The company provided $9.6 million in special non-executive employee bonuses during the fourth quarter to recognize workers' efforts during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Meanwhile, another pivotal COVID-19 consequence continued to weigh down Old Dominion: a 7.4% decline in its companywide workforce, or by 1,530 from 20,594 to 19,064, since the start of the pandemic in mid-March.

On April 24, Old Dominion confirmed that a pandemic-related decline in business led “to a necessary adjustment to our workforce.”

On Thursday, the company listed having, on average, 19,630 employees during the fourth quarter. That's up from 18,766 in the third quarter and 17,911 in the second quarter as some employees were brought back from furlough.