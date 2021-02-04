Old Dominion Freight Line finishes 2020 on strong profit note; workforce is down 7.4% during pandemic

Old Dominion Freight Line Inc. finished fiscal 2020 on a strong note with a 31.8% jump in fourth-quarter net income to $189.8 million.
Diluted earnings were $1.61 a share, up from $1.20 a year ago.
The average earnings forecast was $1.57 by seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research. Analysts do not include one-time gains and charges in their forecasts.
The Thomasville company also reported Thursday several key non-financial updates.
The company provided $9.6 million in special non-executive employee bonuses during the fourth quarter to recognize workers' efforts during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Meanwhile, another pivotal COVID-19 consequence continued to weigh down Old Dominion: a 7.4% decline in its companywide workforce, or by 1,530 from 20,594 to 19,064, since the start of the pandemic in mid-March.
On April 24, Old Dominion confirmed that a pandemic-related decline in business led “to a necessary adjustment to our workforce.”
On Thursday, the company listed having, on average, 19,630 employees during the fourth quarter. That's up from 18,766 in the third quarter and 17,911 in the second quarter as some employees were brought back from furlough.
As of Dec. 31, 2019, Old Dominion had 910 employees at its headquarters in Thomasville and 720 workers at a service center in southwest Greensboro. The company is expanding its Greensboro center and establishing a similar center on the Guilford County side of Kernersville.
Old Dominion's board of directors declared a 20-cent dividend, payable March 17 to shareholders registered as of March 3.
Fourth-quarter revenue was up 6.4% to $1.07 billion.
At $4.01 billion, the company surpassed $4 billion in full-year revenue for the second consecutive year. Revenue was down 2.3% from a record $4.11 billion in fiscal 2019.
The pandemic-related decline in customer shipping contributed to the 15.1% decline in second-quarter net income.
Old Dominion president and chief executive Greg Gantt said the fourth0-quarter revenue boost "was driven by an improving domestic economy and increased demand for our industry-leading service."
"Despite the challenges associated with the COVID-19 pandemic and slight decrease in our annual revenue, our annual results include a company-record operating ratio of 77.4% that contributed to the double-digit growth in earnings per diluted share."
Old Dominion has trucked on with a new share-purchase program when most corporations have suspended such initiatives for the short term, if not all of fiscal 2020.
The board of directors approved on May 1 a two-year program authorizing the repurchase of up to $700 million of outstanding common stock.
The company spent $364.1 million on stock repurchases during fiscal 2020, including $57.3 million in the fourth quarter.
A company typically conducts a stock buyback to reduce the number of shares available, thus making the remaining shares more valuable. Companies also buy back shares when they believe the shares are undervalued.
The new share-repurchase commitment came after Old Dominion completed March 24 a 3-for-2 stock split. Analysts say stock splits that produce more shares typically represent a company’s vote of confidence in future revenues.
A major part of Old Dominion’s success has been its focus on reinvesting in equipment, technology and acquisitions.
The company said it spent $58.6 million on capital expenditures during the fourth quarter and $225.1 million for fiscal 2020.
Their initial capital-investment projection for fiscal 2021 is $605 million, consisting of: $275 million for real estate and service-center expansion projects, $290 million for tractors and trailers, and $40 million for information technology and other assets.
