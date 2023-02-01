Old Dominion Freight Line finishes fiscal 2022 with record profit, revenue

Old Dominion Freight Line Inc. finished another fiscal year with record revenue and net income, buoyed by a strong fourth-quarter performance.

The $6.26 billion in revenue for fiscal 2022 is the second consecutive year that the Thomasville trucking company set an annual record.

In achieving the record, the company exceeded the previous high revenue mark by more than $1 billion.

Fiscal 2022 revenue was 19.1% higher than the $5.26 billion in 2021, which in itself was a stunning 28% increase over $4.11 billion in fiscal 2020.

In terms of full-year net income, Old Dominion was up 33.1% to $1.38 billion.

Diluted earnings per share were a record $12.18, compared with $8.89 in fiscal 2021.

For the fourth quarter, net income was up 16.2% to $323.9 million, while revenues were 5.8% higher at $1.4 billion.

Diluted earnings were $2.92, up 51 cents from a year ago.

The average earnings forecast was $2.68 by seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research. Analysts do not include one-time gains and charges in their forecasts.

“The result for both the quarter and the year reflect a continued focus on the consistent execution of our long-term strategic plan,” Greg Gantt, Old Dominion’s president and chief executive, said in a statement.

On Tuesday, Old Dominion announced that Gantt plans to retire on June 30 after nearly five years as its chief executive.

Gantt was listed as age 66 as of April 18 when Old Dominion filed its fiscal 2022 regulatory proxy to shareholders. He is expected to remain on the company's board of directors.

The company said chief operating officer Marty Freeman will be promoted to chief executive on July 1. Freeman, 63, also will replace Gantt as president.

"I can proudly assure you that our entire team will remain fully committed to executing the same strategic plan that has helped us produce profitable growth over the long term," Gantt said.

The company's board of directors declared a 40-cent dividend, payable March 15 to shareholders registered on March 1.

The company spent $1.3 billion in cash on share repurchases during fiscal 2022, including $200 million in the fourth quarter.

Core details

As has been the case in recent quarters, Old Dominion’s ability to pass along pricing increases to customers more than offsetting inflationary factors in fuel costs that contributed to lower consumer demand.

Old Dominion continued to benefit from increased consumer online spending as a ripple effect from the COVID-19 pandemic.

“E-commerce is continuing to drive the less-than-truckful market,” Gantt told analysts.

Benchmark Research analyst Christopher Kuhn responded to the report by maintaining his "hold" rating on the stock.

"Old Dominion reported a strong fourth quarter, with much better revenue than we and the Street expected," Kuhn said.

However, Credit Suisse analyst Ariel Rose opted Monday to change his Old Dominion's stock rating to "neutral" to "underperform," telling investors it is "time for a breather" for trucking companies.

"If there is economic downside, Old Dominion and SAIA seem likely to surrender some of their recent gains," Rose said.

"For Old Dominion in particular, which now trades at its highest pre-COVID valuation, we see limited room for sustainable multiple expansion from here."

Workforce, operational updates

Old Dominion listed having on average 23,799 full-time employees in the fourth quarter.

That's down 788 from the third quarter, but up 189 over the year.

By comparison, the full-time workforce was at 20,479 as of March 31, 2021, which was when Old Dominion cut back on services during the early months of the COVID-19 pandemic.

At last count, Old Dominion had 1,318 employees at its Thomasville headquarters, 668 at its Greensboro service center and 107 at the Kernersville service center that became operational Dec. 13.

A major part of Old Dominion’s success has been its focus on reinvesting in equipment, technology and acquisitions.

The company spent $775.1 million on capital investments in fiscal 2022.

For fiscal 2023, Old Dominion projected capital investments of $800 million, which consists of: $400 million for tractors and trailers; $300 million for real estate and service-center expansion projects; and $100 million for information technology and other assets.