Old Dominion Freight Line forms USO partnership

Old Dominion Freight Line Inc. said Monday it has formed a partnership with the USO that will take effect on Jan. 1 and include an annual contribution.

Since 1941, the USO — a private, nonprofit organization — has served the men and women of the U.S. military, and their families, throughout their time in uniform and as they transition back to their communities.

Old Dominion's assistance will focus on the USO's Pathfinder transition program.

The company will participate in virtual and in-person networking and employment events to provide service members and military spouses with industry information, resources and opportunities with its network of 249 service centers across the country.

Since the program was created in 2015, USO transition specialists have created more than 50,000 personalized action plans that help individuals build a roadmap to achieve their personal and professional goals.

