Old Dominion Freight Line Inc. offered Wednesday an economic sign of the times with a rare quarterly decline in net income, this time by 4.9% to $285 million.

The Thomasville less-than-truckload transport company had produced annual records in revenue and profit in fiscal 2021 and 2022, including $6.26 billion last year.

However, for the first quarter of fiscal 2023, revenue was down 3.7% to $1.44 billion.

Diluted earnings per share were $2.58, down two cents from a year ago.

The average earnings forecast was $2.68 by seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research. Analysts do not include one-time gains and charges in their forecasts.

Greg Gantt, Old Dominion’s president and chief executive, said in a statement that the first quarter performance "reflects continued softness in the domestic economy and a challenging operating environment."

"The resulting decrease in our volumes contributed to our first decline in quarterly revenue and earnings per diluted share in over 2½ years."

Gantt announced in February his plans to retire on June 30 after nearly five years as its chief executive. He is expected to remain on the company’s board of directors.

Chief operating officer Marty Freeman will be promoted to chief executive July 1. Freeman, 63, also will replace Gantt as president.

"While we improved our direct costs as a percent of revenue, the decrease in these costs was more than offset by an increase in our overhead costs that are more fixed in nature," Gantt said.

"While the economic and operating environment has become more challenging than we anticipated this year, we are confident that our focus on managing the fundamental aspects of our business will support our ability to continue to win market share over the long term."

Benchmark Research analyst Christopher Kuhn responded to the report by retaining his "hold" rating on the stock.

The company spent $141.7 million in cash on share repurchases during the first quarter.

Workforce, operational updates

Old Dominion listed having on average 23,799 full-time employees in the first quarter.

That’s down 828 from the fourth quarter, and down 1,306, or 5.4%, over the year.

By comparison, the full-time workforce was at 20,479 as of March 31, 2021, which was when Old Dominion cut back on services during the early months of the COVID-19 pandemic.

At last count, Old Dominion had 1,318 employees at its Thomasville headquarters, 668 at its Greensboro service center and 107 at the Kernersville service center that became operational Dec. 13.

Adam Satterfield, Old Dominion’s chief financial officer, told analysts during February's quarterly conference call that during the second half of 2022 “we’ve been letting attrition take place, and just consistently adjusting our headcount and the hours worked by our people in relation to what the volume environment dictates to continue to give services by continuing to operate efficiently."

A major part of Old Dominion’s success has been its focus on reinvesting in equipment, technology and acquisitions.

The company spent a record $775.1 million on capital investments in fiscal 2022.

It spent $234.7 million during the first quarter.

For fiscal 2023, Old Dominion now projects capital investments of $700 million, down $100 million from the February estimates.

The investments consist of: $365 million for tractors and trailers (down $35 million from initial forecast); $260 million for real estate and service-center expansion projects (down $40 million); and $75 million for information technology (down $25 million).