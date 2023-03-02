The board of directors for Old Dominion Freight Line Inc. said Thursday it has promoted Gregory Plemmons to chief operating officer, effective July 1, as part of a multi-person management transition.

Plemmons is succeeding Kevin Freeman, 63, who takes over as president and chief executive, also on July 1, replacing Greg Gantt.

The Thomasville trucking company announced Feb. 1 that Gantt plans to retire on June 30 after nearly five years as its chief executive.

Gantt was listed as age 66 as of April 18 when Old Dominion filed its fiscal 2022 regulatory proxy to shareholders. He is expected to remain on the company’s board of directors.

In May 2018, Gantt became the first non-Congdon family member to be at Old Dominion’s executive wheel in its 86-year history at that point.

Gantt succeeded David Congdon, who was named as executive chairman and continues to serve in that role.