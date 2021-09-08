 Skip to main content
Old Dominion Freight Line offers vaccination incentive
Old Dominion Freight Line Inc. said Tuesday in a third-quarter financial update that it has offered an incentive for employees to get a COVID-19 vaccination.

The company did not disclose how much it is providing and how many employees have accepted the offer.

Greg Gantt, Old Dominion’s president and chief executive, said in a statement that “while our daily volumes increased during August, our growth was affected by the recent rise in COVID-19 cases, as well as various other matters impacting customers’ supply chains throughout the country.”

The company said that for August, its revenue per day increased 29.1% year over year.

“Old Dominion’s revenue and shipment growth for the first two months of the third quarter reflects strength in both the domestic economy and demand for our service,” Gantt said. “These factors have continued to support our ability to win market share and improve our yields.”

