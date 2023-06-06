Old Dominion Freight Line Inc. issued Monday an operational update for its second quarter, with a 15.7% decline in revenue per day in May being the primary disclosure.

The primary factor is a 14.4% year-over-year decrease in less than truckfull tons per day — a key operational measuring stick for Old Dominion.

Greg Gantt, Old Dominion’s president and chief executive, said the May revenue results for May “reflect continued softness in the domestic economy, as well as a decrease in fuel surcharge revenue.”

“While our volumes decreased on a year-over-year basis, our LTL shipments per day remained relatively consistent with the first quarter of 2023 and our yield continued to improve.”

Old Dominion reported April 26 an atypical quarterly decline in net income, this time by 4.9% to $285 million for the first quarter.

The Thomasville less-than-truckload transport company had produced annual records in revenue in fiscal 2021 and 2022, including $6.26 billion last year. However, for the first quarter of fiscal 2023, revenue was down 3.7% to $1.44 billion.