Old Dominion Freight Line rides recovering consumer spending to record quarterly profit, revenue

Old Dominion Freight Line Inc.'s profitability continues to ride along with increased consumer online spending, this time reporting Wednesday a 42% jump in third-quarter net income for a record $286.6 million.
By comparison, Old Dominion reported an 82.4% increase in second-quarter net income to $269.8 million.
Old Dominion, based in Thomasville, is a top-10 less-than-truckload carrier.
Diluted earnings were $2.47 a share, up from $2.31 in the second quarter and from $171 a year ago.
The average earnings forecast was $2.37 by six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research. Analysts do not include one-time gains and charges in their forecasts.
Old Dominion had a quarterly revenue record of $1.4 billion for the third quarter, up 32.3% from $1.06 billion a year ago. Second-quarter revenue was $1.32 billion.
Through three quarters of fiscal 2021, revenue is up 30.7% to $3.84 billion.
At that pace, Old Dominion is well on its way to shattering its full-year revenue record of $4.11 billion in fiscal 2019.
Greg Gantt, Old Dominion’s president and chief executive, said in a statement that the company's quarterly revenue and earnings records "reflect the strength of the domestic economy and unprecedented demand for our best-in-class service."
Gantt said in July that "we believe the domestic economy is strengthening for both our industrial and retail related customers and we expect additional growth in volumes based on current economic forecast, as well as customer feedback."
Operating expenses were up 74.5% in the third quarter to $1.02 billion.
"Our operating supplies and expenses ... increased as a percent of revenue due primarily to the significant increase in fuel prices," Gantt said. "We also increased our use of purchased transportation during the third quarter to supplement the capacity of our workforce.
On Wednesday, the company listed having on average 22,682 employees during the third quarter
The workforce count is up 1,061 from 21,621 employees in the second quarter and 18,766 a year ago when Old Dominion cut back on services during the early months of the COVID-19 pandemic.
As of April, Old Dominion has 1,099 employees at its Thomasville headquarters and 724 at its Greensboro distribution center.
On March 5, Old Dominion announced plans to hire up to 800 full-time truck drivers nationwide: at least 275 line haul drivers; 260 pickup and delivery drivers; and 100 team drivers. The company expected to fill the remaining 165 job positions with current employees going through its training program.
The company said in April that work on its Kernersville facility at 1651 Old Greensboro Road is completed, but it does not have a timeline for beginning operations.
"We intend to continue hiring additional employees during the fourth quarter to support our volume growth and reduce our reliance on purchased transportation," Gantt said.
The board of directors approved May 1 a two-year program authorizing the repurchase of up to $700 million of outstanding common stock.
A company typically conducts a stock buyback to reduce the number of shares available, thus making the remaining shares more valuable. Companies also buy back shares when they believe the shares are undervalued.
In July, the board approved a new share-repurchase program that authorizes spending up to $2 billion. That program does not have an expiration date and will begin after the $700 million program is completed, which had $206.3 million remaining as of June 30.
Old Dominion disclosed Wednesday a $250 million accelerated share repurchase agreement that will expire no later than March.
Through Sept. 30, Old Dominion has spent $599 million on share repurchases.
The new share-repurchase commitment came after Old Dominion completed a 3-for-2 stock split in March 2020. Analysts say stock splits that produce more shares typically represent a company’s vote of confidence in future revenues.
A major part of Old Dominion’s success has been its focus on reinvesting in equipment, technology and acquisitions.
The company said it spent $178.6 million on capital expenditures during the third quarter.
The updated capital-investment projection for fiscal 2021 is $565 million, down $40 million from July.
The spending consists of: $235 million, down $40 million from July, for real estate and service-center expansion projects; $290 million for tractors and trailers, and $40 million for information technology and other assets.
