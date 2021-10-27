Old Dominion Freight Line rides recovering consumer spending to record quarterly profit, revenue

Gantt said in July that "we believe the domestic economy is strengthening for both our industrial and retail related customers and we expect additional growth in volumes based on current economic forecast, as well as customer feedback."

Operating expenses were up 74.5% in the third quarter to $1.02 billion.

"Our operating supplies and expenses ... increased as a percent of revenue due primarily to the significant increase in fuel prices," Gantt said. "We also increased our use of purchased transportation during the third quarter to supplement the capacity of our workforce.

On Wednesday, the company listed having on average 22,682 employees during the third quarter

The workforce count is up 1,061 from 21,621 employees in the second quarter and 18,766 a year ago when Old Dominion cut back on services during the early months of the COVID-19 pandemic.

As of April, Old Dominion has 1,099 employees at its Thomasville headquarters and 724 at its Greensboro distribution center.