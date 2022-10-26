Old Dominion Freight Line sets another record quarterly profit

Another strong revenue performance led to Old Dominion Freight Line Inc. setting another quarterly net-income — this time $377.4 million for the third quarter.

Revenue reached $1.6 billion for the Thomasville less-than-truckfull company, up 14.5% compared with a year ago.

However, the revenue was down 4.2% compared with a quarterly record of $1.67 billion in the second quarter.

Diluted earnings were a record $3.36 a share, compared with a then-record $3.30 in the second quarter and from $2.47 a year ago.

The average earnings forecast was $3.06 by eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research. Analysts do not include one-time gains and charges in their forecasts.

Even with the slight quarter-over-quarter revenue decrease, Old Dominion remained well on pace — at $4.77 billion through the third quarter — to exceed $6 billion for the first time in a fiscal year.

To put that into perspective, Old Dominion had $5.25 billion in fiscal 2021 revenue, which in itself was a stunning 28% increase over the previous record of $4.11 billion in fiscal 2019.

Meanwhile, Old Dominion is at $1.41 billion in net income through three quarters of fiscal 2022.

“Old Dominion’s third-quarter financial results included double-digit growth in both revenue and profitability," Greg Gantt, Old Dominion's president and chief executive, said in a statement.

"We also improved our operating ratio on a year-over-year basis for the 11th straight quarter."

As has been the case in recent quarters, Old Dominion's ability to pass along pricing increases to customers more than offsetting inflationary factors.

"The improvement in yield (per shipment) reflects our long-term strategy of obtaining consistent increases to offset our cost inflation, while also supporting our on-going investments in capacity," Gantt said.

Old Dominion continues to benefit from increased consumer online spending as a ripple effect from the COVID-19 pandemic.

“E-commerce is continuing to drive the less-than-truckfull market,” Gantt told analysts in January.

Chief financial officer Adam Satterfield told analysts in July that "our book of business is still 55% to 60% industrial" and that many of its industrial customers "are continuing to expand, and we probably got a little bit more growth out of our industrial-related customers in this most recent quarter than on the retail side."

"But our retail, which is 25% to 30%, continues to perform strongly as well. It's just a little bit below the company average, but we're still seeing nice growth there."

Old Dominion reported a one-time $15.8 million reduction in salaries, wages and benefit expenses related to the ending in August of the employment agreement with executive chairman David Congdon.

"While our executive chairman remains employed (in the role) by the company, the termination of this agreement eliminated the accrued obligations for certain post-employment benefits."

The company said in an Aug. 16 regulatory filing that as part of the termination agreement, Congdon would qualify for 2½ times the sum of his base salary and bonus.

Workforce, operational updates

Old Dominion listed having on average 24,587 full-time employees during the third quarter, down by 306 from the second quarter,

The full-time workforce was at 20.479 as of March 31, 2021, which was when Old Dominion cut back on services during the early months of the COVID-19 pandemic.

At last count, Old Dominion had 1,318 employees at its Thomasville headquarters, 668 at its Greensboro service center and 107 at the Kernersville service center that became operational Dec. 13.

The $12 million facility at Kernersville Business Park “added capacity to the region and took pressure off of the Greensboro service center,” the company said in a statement.

“Much of the business Old Dominion moved to Kernersville is the pickup and delivery operations. Customers can expect to see faster response times. Kernersville is an excellent example of the company’s commitment to the Triad and how important it is to OD’s operations.”

Satterfield has said that "our team is now appropriately sized and most of our service centers to support our anticipated shipment trends."

"As a result, we believe we should start seeing improved productivity throughout our operations."

A major part of Old Dominion’s success has been its focus on reinvesting in equipment, technology and acquisitions.

The company spent $550.1 million on capital investments in fiscal 2021.

Through three quarter of fiscal 2022, it has spent $504.8 million on those expenditures.

Old Dominion lowered its fiscal 2022 capital investment projections by $115 million to $720 million, which consists of: unchanged at $300 million for real estate and service-center expansion projects; down $135 million to $350 million for tractors and trailers, and $70 million, up $20 million, for information technology and other assets.

The company has spent $1.1 billion in cash on share repurchases through three quarters of fiscal 2022.

"We have the financial strength to support these initiatives," Gantt said.

"Despite uncertainty with the domestic economy, we believe these on-going investments are necessary to drive the long-term success of our business and increase shareholder value.”