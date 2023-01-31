Old Dominion Freight Line sets executive management transition

Old Dominion Freight Line Inc. announced Tuesday that Greg Gantt plans to retire on June 30 after nearly five years as its chief executive.

The Thomasville trucking company is one of the Triad's leading publicly traded corporations.

Gantt was listed as age 66 as of April 18 when Old Dominion filed its fiscal 2022 regulatory proxy to shareholders. He is expected to remain on the company's board of directors.

The company said chief operating officer Marty Freeman will be promoted to chief executive on July 1.

Freeman, 63, also will replace Gantt as president.

The company plans to release its fourth-quarter earnings report before the stock market opens Wednesday.

In May 2018, Gantt became the first non-Congdon family member to be at Old Dominion's executive wheel in its 86-year history at that point.

Gantt succeeded David Congdon, who was named as executive chairman and continues to serve in that role.

Gantt said his retirement announcement and Freeman's appointment as his successor comes as part of Old Dominion's long-term succession plan, "which has supported our ability to develop leaders from within our organization and prepare them to lead the company into the future."

Gantt called Freeman "an exceptional leader and champion of Old Dominion."

"We have an outstanding team at Old Dominion, and I am confident that Marty and his team will continue to execute on our proven long-term strategic plan and take the company to new heights."

Congdon said that Gantt "has been a visionary leader and a steward of the company’s unique culture," Congdon said in a statement.

He was also directly responsible for developing our best-in-class service offering, where every employee is focused on providing our customers with superior service at a fair price.

"This value proposition has supported our ability to win market share for many years, and we believe our continued focus on this core principle will support our ongoing ability to grow," Congdon said.

Freeman is a 30-year veteran with Old Dominion, being promoted to chief operating officer in May 2018.

"We have an outstanding team at Old Dominion, and I am energized to work alongside them to chart our path forward for the benefit of our employees, customers and shareholders," Freeman said.,

"I will work tirelessly with our team to execute our long-term strategic plan."

At last count, Old Dominion had 1,318 employees at its Thomasville headquarters, 668 at its Greensboro service center and 107 at the Kernersville service center that became operational Dec. 13.

The $12 million facility at Kernersville Business Park “added capacity to the region and took pressure off of the Greensboro service center,” the company said in a statement.

The company did not disclose Freeman's compensation as chief executive and president in a regulatory filing.

Old Dominion reported in April that Gantt’s fiscal 2021 total compensation climbed by 32.4% to $10.58 million.

Meanwhile, executive chairman David Congdon’s total compensation went up 5.2% to $8.59 million.

As has been case for several fiscal years, the incentive pay greatly exceeded the base salary for Gantt.

His base salary rose by 1.1% to $774,023, while he received a 40.1% jump in incentive pay to $7.74 million.

Gantt’s stock awards were valued at $1.97 million on the date they were awarded.

For fiscal 2021, Freeman received a 1.1% increase in base salary to $583,168, a 50.7% increase in incentive pay to $4.16 million, and total compensation of $6.27 million, up 36.7%.