Old Dominion Freight Line sets fiscal profit, revenue records

Greg Gantt, Old Dominion’s president and chief executive, said in a statement that the company’s quarterly revenue and earnings records "continue to reflect the consistent execution of our long-term strategic plan."

"Our ability to consistently deliver this high-quality service and capacity, coupled with a positive domestic economy, has driven strong customer demand for our service offerings.

"We do not expect any near-term changes in our customer demand trends and believe our service and capacity advantages will continue to support our ability to win additional market share throughout 2022," Gantt said.

On Wednesday, the company listed having on average 23,610 employees during the fourth quarter.

The workforce count is up 928 from 22,682 employees in the third quarter and 19,630 a year ago when Old Dominion cut back on services during the early months of the COVID-19 pandemic.

As of April, Old Dominion has 1,099 employees at its Thomasville headquarters and 724 at its Greensboro distribution center. It has not provided a workforce count for its Kernersville operations at 1651 Old Greensboro Road.