Old Dominion Freight Line sets fiscal profit, revenue records

Old Dominion Freight Line Inc. rode four consistent quarterly revenue performances to another record revenue year.
The Thomasville company posted Wednesday having $5.25 billion in fiscal 2021 revenue, a stunning 28% increase over the previous record of $4.11 billion in fiscal 2019 and $4.01 billion in fiscal 2020.
Old Dominion benefited in fiscal 2021 from increased consumer online spending as a ripple effect from the COVID-19 pandemic.
Fourth-quarter net income was at $278.8 million, up 46.9% from $189.8 million a year ago.
Old Dominion had a quarterly revenue record of $1.41 billion for the third quarter, up from $1.4 billion in the third quarter and $1.07 billion a year ago.
For the full year, net income was at a record $1.03 billion, up 53.8% from $676.7 million in fiscal 2020.
Diluted earnings for the fourth quarter were $2.41 a share, compared with $2.47 in the third quarter and from $1.61 a year ago.
The average earnings forecast was $2.24 by seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research. Analysts do not include one-time gains and charges in their forecasts.
Old Dominion's board of directors responded to the record fiscal 2021 performance by raising its quarterly dividend by 50% to 30 cents a share. The dividend will be paid March 16 to shareholders registered as of March 2.
Greg Gantt, Old Dominion’s president and chief executive, said in a statement that the company’s quarterly revenue and earnings records "continue to reflect the consistent execution of our long-term strategic plan."
"Our ability to consistently deliver this high-quality service and capacity, coupled with a positive domestic economy, has driven strong customer demand for our service offerings.
"We do not expect any near-term changes in our customer demand trends and believe our service and capacity advantages will continue to support our ability to win additional market share throughout 2022," Gantt said.
On Wednesday, the company listed having on average 23,610 employees during the fourth quarter.
The workforce count is up 928 from 22,682 employees in the third quarter and 19,630 a year ago when Old Dominion cut back on services during the early months of the COVID-19 pandemic.
As of April, Old Dominion has 1,099 employees at its Thomasville headquarters and 724 at its Greensboro distribution center. It has not provided a workforce count for its Kernersville operations at 1651 Old Greensboro Road.
In March 2021, Old Dominion announced plans to hire up to 800 full-time truck drivers nationwide: at least 275 line haul drivers; 260 pickup and delivery drivers; and 100 team drivers. The company expected to fill the remaining 165 job positions with current employees going through its training program.
"Our average number of full-time employees increased 20.3% during the fourth quarter, and we intend to hire additional employees in 2022 to support our anticipated growth," Gantt said.
"In addition, we expect to continue to utilize purchased transportation to support the capacity of both our people and our fleet during 2022.”
In May, the board of directors approved a two-year program authorizing the repurchase of up to $700 million of outstanding common stock.
A company typically conducts a stock buyback to reduce the number of shares available, thus making the remaining shares more valuable. Companies also buy back shares when they believe the shares are undervalued.
In July, the board approved a new share-repurchase program that authorizes spending up to $2 billion. That program does not have an expiration date and will begin after the $700 million program is completed, which had $206.3 million remaining as of June 30.
The company said Wednesday that while it didn't have any share repurchases during the fourth quarter, it spent $599 million of share repurchases during fiscal 2021.
The new share-repurchase commitment came after Old Dominion completed a 3-for-2 stock split in March 2020. Analysts say stock splits that produce more shares typically represent a company’s vote of confidence in future revenues.
A major part of Old Dominion’s success has been its focus on reinvesting in equipment, technology and acquisitions.
The company said it spent $165.4 million on capital expenditures during the fourth quarter and $550.1 million for fiscal 2021.
Old Dominion provided its fiscal 2022 capital investment projections of $825 million, which consists of: $300 million for real estate and service-center expansion projects; $485 million for tractors and trailers, and $40 million for information technology and other assets.
336-727-7376